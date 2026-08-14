Rajasthan News: People in the Gokulpura area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, saw two astronauts standing on the inundated road. They started capturing them on their phones. When people went a little closer, they found that they were not astronauts, but locals who resorted to a unique way to protest against the potholes and waterlogging.

Locals Stage Unique Protest For Better Roads In Gokulpura, people adopted the astronaut method for the demonstration to highlight their woes and authorities' apathy. Residents of Gokulpura's Wards 46 and 47 gathered on Pratap Circle Road from 10 am to 12 pm on Thursday with posters and banners. Two protesters dressed as astronauts stood in water-filled puddles on the road.

स्पेस टेक्नोलॉजी से बनी सड़क.. एस्ट्रोनॉट उतर आए !



तस्वीरें जयपुर की हैं... झोटवाड़ा में बदहाल रोड, सीवरेज और ड्रेनेज व्यवस्था के विरोध में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने अनोखा तरीका अपनाया...अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों का रूप धारण कर रॉकेट के साथ प्रदर्शन किया गया.. प्रदर्शनकारियों ने तंज कसते हुए… pic.twitter.com/A82EVjptq5 — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) August 14, 2026 Their protest was against the poor condition of the roads and the deteriorating drainage system in the area. The protesters alleged that the road conditions had worsened after the recent rains. They levelled serious allegations against the local MLA and MP for ignoring their concerns. ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Uttarakhand, Maharashtra; Check Forecast For Rajasthan

No Response From Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Residents said for the last three months they have been trying to apprise Jhotwara MLA and Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Jaipur Rural MP Rao Rajendra Singh, former councillors and officials of Jaipur Development Authority and Jaipur Municipal Corporation about the problem, but no one is listening to them.

ALSO READ: 'It's From Rajasthan': Harbhajan Singh Shares Viral 'Zombie Drug' Video; Gets Fact-Checked By Punjab Police They said they had tried to meet Rathore several times, but his staff always said he was busy. The protesters questioned why billions of rupees were being spent on rockets and space science when the potholes on their roads resemble the Moon and Mars.

Astronauts' Video Goes Viral On Social Media The video of the unique protest went viral on social media. Users are sharing the video highlighting the waterlogging issue. One X user, Democratic Bharat (@Democratic67281), wrote, "#Public in Jhotwara stages unique protest against dilapidated roads, sewerage-drainage issues; 'Astronaut' lands #Rocket on the road, gets stuck in #Traffic, and police issue #Chalan and seize it. Helpless 'Astronauts' take refuge in a boat. @Ra_THORe #JaipurNews #RoadsIssue #CivicProblems #UniqueProtest."