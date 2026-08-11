- Harbhajan Singh shared video on Punjab's drug problem.
- Punjab Minister, Police confirmed video was from Rajasthan.
- Political row erupted over alleged defamation of the state.
Punjab Politics: A massive political row escalated in Punjab after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh raised concern about the drug issue in the state while sharing a video on X. While responding to his post, State Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur stated that the video was from Rajasthan, further alleging that Singh tried to defame Punjab to please the BJP leadership. The Punjab Police also clarified that the video did not belong to the state and urged the users to verify the visuals before sharing.
Harbhajan Singh Shares Video
While sharing the video, Singh, the former AAP member, expressed concern over the drug problem in Punjab, further demanding accountability and immediate action on the matter. "Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action- not denial," the BJP MP said.
Very sad to see the situation of Punjab 💔💔 . Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial. https://t.co/Vb6si8eAaj— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 10, 2026
Punjab Minister Responds
However, while responding to the viral video, AAP leader and cabinet minister Dr Baljeet Kaur accused the former cricketer of sharing an old video of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. "Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything, even if it means ruining Punjab's image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this," she stated in her post.
Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this.… https://t.co/d1JT5QFkzT
— Dr. Baljit Kaur (@DrBaljitAAP) August 10, 2026
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Punjab Police's Clarification
Apart from this, the Punjab Police, in a post on X, clarified that the video was not from Punjab, further suggesting the netizens verify the content before sharing it and tagging their account. "The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan-not Punjab-and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident," the authority stated.
The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 10, 2026
A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident.
We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting… https://t.co/bNHwjXVXsC
"We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police. Responsible sharing matters," it added. With just a few months remaining in the Punjab Assembly election, the drug problem is likely to be one of the most discussed issues.
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