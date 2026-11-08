As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, global leaders have poured in with social media greetings highlighting the festival's timeless message of peace, prosperity, and the triumph of light over darkness. From the US to the UAE, international representatives have extended their warm wishes for the festival of lights.

America’s Tulsi Gabbard Extends Wishes For Diwali Hindu-American leader and ex-US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard extended greetings for Delhi, underscoring the message of peace and joy. Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy. https://t.co/eSgMwUwpRq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 7, 2026 "Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy," she said. US President Donald Trump also extended wishes for Diwali at the White House on Friday. He was accompanied by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra; FBI Director Kash Patel; renowned chef Vikas Khanna; entrepreneur Vishal Gondal; IBM CEO Arvind Krishna; and US National Institutes of Health director Jay Bhattacharya.

Sri Lanka Prez Extends Wishes Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shared a post on social media, extending his Diwali greetings to Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world. It is with great pleasure that I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Deepavali, one of the most sacred religious festivals of the Hindu community, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail. The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people. Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice. We remain firmly committed to the great responsibility of transforming every sphere of society, the economy and politics, and building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone with equality and dignity. I hope that the path we are collectively pursuing towards building Sri Lanka as an Island of Peace and Humanity, which grows stronger economically and socially and stands with dignity before the world, will be further illuminated by the lamps lit this Deepavali. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world for a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Deepavali. Anura Kumara Dissanayake President Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 08 November 2026 — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) November 7, 2026 Sharing a heartfelt post on X, Dissanayake described Deepavali as one of the most sacred religious festivals of the Hindu community, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. "The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people. Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice. We remain firmly committed to the great responsibility of transforming every sphere of society, the economy and politics, and building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone with equality and dignity,” he added.

Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif Extends Greetings With facing criticism over violation of human rights of minorities, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invoked the country's constitution while extending Diwali greetings to the Hindu community. ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Wishes Hindus 'Happy Diwali', Netizens Flag '100% AI Written' In a post on X, Sharif highlighted Diwali as a symbol of light triumphing over hatred, intolerance, and despair. He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and religious freedoms of all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Stressing the importance of religious harmony and mutual respect, he called for a collective effort to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Pakistan. ALSO READ: World Lights Up For Diwali: Trump, Netanyahu, Canada PM Lead Global Wishes For India Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s Message on the Occasion of Diwali, 8 November 2026. On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan. Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali. The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation. The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the religious and civil rights of minorities. The Government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity. Promoting religious harmony, mutual unity and respect is our shared responsibility. Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation. A society that embraces diverse cultures and traditions and upholds the principles of peaceful coexistence is one that ensures equal educational and economic opportunities for all its citizens. On this special occasion, let us renew our collective commitment to fostering interfaith harmony, strengthening the bonds of fraternity and brotherhood, and working together towards a brighter future founded on peace, tolerance and mutual understanding. I hope that all Pakistani Hindus celebrating Diwali will enjoy the vibrant and festive traditions of this joyous occasion to the fullest and share with society a message of peace, goodwill, happiness, prosperity and hope. Heartfelt felicitations to the Hindu community on the joyous occasion of Diwali! — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 7, 2026 Sharif urged people to renew their commitment to interfaith harmony and wished Pakistani Hindus celebrating Diwali happiness, prosperity and hope. Iranian Ambassador Shares Post Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, wrote the message of light over darkness is deeply rooted in the traditional values of both India and Iran and also invoked the Islamic Republic's 'resilience' in the war against the US.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Embassy in India hosted a special diya-decoration workshop to celebrate the festival of Diwali. EU Ambassador to India, Jean-Eric Paquet, celebrated his first Diwali in India and called it a "truly beautiful experience to cherish!" Norway, Denmark and Germany Too Extends Wishes Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener also shared a video on X extending her Diwali wishes. She noted that although the celebrations were taking place within the embassy premises, the festive spirit and greetings extended far beyond its walls.

Germany's Ambassador to India and Bhutan also conveyed his wishes on the occasion. Meanwhile, Denmark's ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, highlighted the significance of the festival, saying that even the smallest light can make a big difference. The Embassy of Japan in India also joined the festivities by hosting a special Diwali lunch.

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