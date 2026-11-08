Israeli President Isaac Herzog has chosen Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to try to form Israel's next government. Eisenkot is set to receive the official mandate today at 5 pm and will have 28 days to bring different political parties together and secure a parliamentary majority. The move comes after weeks of political deadlock, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to gather enough support to form a government, despite his right-wing bloc securing 53 seats in the recent election.

Challenge Ahead For Eisenkot Herzog announced his decision on Saturday evening after consulting leaders and representatives of all parties in Israel's parliament. He informed both Eisenkot and Netanyahu about his choice before making it public. Eisenkot now faces the challenge of bringing rival political parties together to build a coalition. If needed, he can get an additional 14 days. If he fails, Netanyahu may get another chance to form the government.

Following Herzog's announcement, Eisenkot shared his reaction on X, calling for unity among political parties. He wrote, "Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything to ensure we are worthy." זו העת להקמת ממשלת חירום לאומית. אעשה הכל כדי שנהיה ראויים 🇮🇱 https://t.co/18Q3eIE6g0 — Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 7, 2026 ALSO READ: Iran Mocks JD Vance After He Blames War For Trump's Midterm Loss: 'Why Not Say This To Your Boss?' Eisenkot Gets More Support In Presidential Consultations During discussions with political parties on Wednesday and Thursday, Eisenkot reportedly received recommendations from 67 lawmakers to lead the next government, while Netanyahu received support from 46 lawmakers. The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, which holds seven seats, did not support either candidate. The recommendations gave Eisenkot backing from more than half of the 120-member Knesset. However, this does not necessarily mean he has enough support to form a working coalition.

He also faces the difficult task of bringing together parties with very different political views. Some members of his bloc are against depending on Arab-led parties, while others have promised voters that Netanyahu's allies and ultra-Orthodox parties should not be part of the next government. Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that Yashar party has indicated that members of Netanyahu's Likud could join a new coalition. However, it has not offered Netanyahu himself a place in the government.

Eisenkot has repeatedly made it clear that he does not want Netanyahu as a coalition partner. He has also argued that political leaders who held senior positions when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, should step away from public office.

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Born on May 19, 1960, Gadi Eisenkot is an Israeli politician and former military officer who leads the Yashar party. He served as the 21st Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from 2015 to 2019. During his military career, he held several senior positions and focused on strengthening Israel's ground forces. After retiring from the military, he entered politics and served as a minister without portfolio in Israel's unity government from 2023 to 2024.

He also served as a minister without portfolio in the country's unity government from 2023 to 2024. Eisenkot grew up in Eilat and studied history at Tel Aviv University and political science at the University of Haifa. He is married to Hannah, and they have five children. His son, Gal Meir Eisenkot, was killed during the Gaza war in December 2023. He has emphasised Jewish national values along with equal rights for all Israeli citizens.

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