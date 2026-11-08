A woman was rescued from an apartment in Fargo, North Dakota, US after allegedly being kept chained to a bed for nearly two years. The case came to light when a maintenance worker heard cries for help coming from the apartment and alerted the police. Officers who arrived at the building found the woman tied to a bed with a chain and padlock around her ankle. Two people, including her former husband and another woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Worker Hears Cries For Help According to court documents accessed by Valley News Live, Fargo police received a call on Tuesday after a maintenance worker reported hearing someone shouting for help inside an apartment. The worker then entered the apartment and found the woman chained to a bed.

A security camera was also pointing towards the bed, while the bedroom windows were covered with aluminium foil. When police reached the apartment, they found a chain and padlock locked around the woman's right ankle. The other end of the chain was attached to the bed. The woman was then freed and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

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According to her statement, Becerril brought her food twice a day. She was forced to use a bucket to relieve herself. The woman also alleged that Becerril and 41-year-old Erendira Amoles had physically beaten and sexually assaulted her. Becerril told investigators that he had locked the woman up because he feared she would run away. He also claimed that she struggled with drug addiction and that he was worried she would leave and start using drugs again.

On the other hand, prosecutors have alleged that the woman was kept captive to help the accused obtain immigration benefits. Authorities said the victim is an American citizen. Police have arrested Becerril and Amoles following the investigation. They have been locked in the Cass County Jail on kidnapping and assault-related charges.

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