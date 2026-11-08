Saudi-Houthi Conflict: Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi rebels have escalated sharply, with fresh attacks on Saudi oil facilities, an airport and military positions. The Houthis claimed responsibility for six operations using missiles and drones on Sunday, saying they were responding to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed at least 33 people and injured 39 others. The latest exchange has raised fears of further violence across the region.

Houthis Claim Attacks On Aramco Facilities, Riyadh Airport Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the first attack targeted Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, along with oil storage tanks and a distillation tower belonging to Saudi Aramco. He claimed the operation "successfully achieved its objective." The second attack was aimed at Aramco facilities in Khurais. The third operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area.

The remaining three attacks were reportedly aimed at Saudi military positions. One targeted a National Guard camp in Najran, while the other two struck areas where Saudi troops were stationed in Marib and Al-Jawf regions. ALSO READ: Saudi-Houthi Tensions Flare Again, Drone Intercepted Near Medina; Aden Comes Under Attack Saudi Arabia Lifts Alerts In Eastern Province Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence lifted security alerts across several locations in the country's Eastern Province on Sunday. The areas included Dhahran, Dammam, Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa.The warning had been issued over a possible threat in the region. Dhahran houses the headquarters of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Saudi Airstrikes In Yemen Kill 33 The latest violence comes after Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. According to the Houthi-run Saba news agency, 33 people were killed and over dozens were injured. The Houthi health ministry said the attacks hit homes in Bani Hushaysh. It added that most of those killed were women and children. Abdul-Aziz al-Dailami, director of Sehatuna Hospital in Sanaa, said several victims were still trapped under damaged buildings, including emergency workers who had arrived to help.

"The strikes keep coming. Just as rescuers arrive, another strike hits. We have even lost some of our own medical responders, who have been martyred," he told Reuters. The latest clashes have brought an end to the 2022 UN-brokered truce, which had largely stopped attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis. After fighting resumed in July, the group has launched attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes in Yemen in support of its allies.

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