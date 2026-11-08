US President Donald Trump on Saturday made an unusual suggestion by offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary, a post that has been vacant for 22 days. Trump praised White's ability to handle media attention and defend his organisation during difficult situations. He also said White had the confidence and communication skills needed to deal with reporters and speak on behalf of the administration.

Trump Makes Public Pitch For Dana Trump publicly encouraged White to take up the role, saying he would be a different kind of press secretary. He also shared a message on Truth Social, praising the UFC chief and suggesting that some well-known fighters could join him as assistants.

Trump wrote, "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"

President of the United States Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026 ALSO READ: Viral Post Claims Nicki Minaj As New White House Press Secretary, Trump's 'Beautiful' Praise Adds To Rumours Dana White Turns Down Trump's Offer Despite Trump's public praise, White made it clear that he was not interested in taking up the position. While speaking to reporters in London, he thanked the President for the offer but indicated that he wanted to continue focusing on the UFC rather than enter government service. White said his work with the UFC remains his main priority.

Trump And Dana's Long Friendship Trump and White have known each other for several decades and share a strong connection through combat sports. In the early 2000s, when the UFC was struggling to gain wider acceptance, Trump allowed the organisation to hold events at his venues in Atlantic City. His support came at a time when many major venues were reluctant to host UFC events. Over the years, their relationship continued, with Trump frequently attending UFC events and publicly supporting the organisation.

No Press Secretary Since 22 Days Meanwhile, Trump has still not found a permanent replacement for the White House press secretary, leaving the position vacant for 22 days since Katie Zacharia resigned on October 16. The delay comes as Trump faces growing pressure to appoint someone who can handle media briefings and defend his administration, particularly after Democrats gained control of Congress.

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