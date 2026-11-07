Stephen Miller has been appointed as the new White House Chief of Staff by US President Donald Trump, a move that has already drawn attention. A longtime Trump loyalist, Miller has been part of his inner circle since 2016 and is widely known as the key figure behind Trump's strict immigration policies. His appointment after recent US midterm elections setback signals that Trump is likely to continue his tough approach on immigration and other major issues.

Face Of Trump's Immigration Policy Miller, 41, has remained close to Trump through both presidential terms. Before his latest appointment, he served as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. He is widely seen as the main force behind Trump's strict immigration policies. During the second term, Miller reportedly pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to increase arrests and deportations. According to Reuters, he set a target of 3,000 arrests every day.

He also supported Muslim travel bans and helped in drafting the executive orders. These actions had drawn criticism from rights groups and Democrats as many people who were arrested had no criminal records. Miller's views and role in shaping immigration policy have already made him a controversial figure. Democrats blame him for policies that led to aggressive immigration raids and the use of masked officers.

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Criticism Of India Earlier in 2025, Miller had criticised India over its purchase of Russian oil, calling it "not acceptable". He alleged that countries like India and China were buying large quantities of Russian crude and helping finance Moscow's war in Ukraine. He also accused India of imposing "massive tariffs" on American goods and alleged that the country was exploiting the US immigration system.

What Does His Appointment Mean? Miller will take over from Susie Wiles on November 9. As Chief of Staff, he will manage White House staff, control access to the president and coordinate with government departments and lawmakers. Former vice-presidential chief of staff Marc Short told Reuters that Trump was choosing someone "who is wed to him" and willing to fight Congress over issues such as immigration.

Expressing gratitude over his appointment, Miller wrote on X, "President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic."

President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 6, 2026 ALSO READ: Stephen Miller Named Trump's New White House Chief Of Staff, Succeeds Susie Wiles After Midterm Defeat You May Also Like To Watch: