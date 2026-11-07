Vietnam Airport viral video: A video showing a group of Indian tourists having a community-style meal inside an airport in Vietnam has gone viral on social media. The clip, titled 'Indian Style Lunch in Vietnam Airport', shows several people sitting together in the terminal's waiting area and eating food placed on newspapers spread on the floor. The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users criticising the act, while others finding it harmless.

Lunch At Vietnam Airport Goes Viral The incident came into light after an X user, @ashishisdumb, reshared a video originally posted by @Hrishukesh Shinde. The clip shows a large group of Indian travellers sitting together inside the airport terminal. The food is served on newspapers placed on the floor. Some people can also be seen waving at the camera while enjoying their meal. The video has been widely shared on X.

Very proud to tell y'all that our fellow Indians organized a bhandara inside terminal building of an airport in Vietnam. I would request everyone travelling abroad, please do'nt consider organizing this kinda setup in any airport. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/HNHmoa9Uib — Ashish Tripathi (@ashishisdumb) November 6, 2026 Netizens React To Viral Video The clip quickly attracted attention, with social media users sharing different views. While some considered it a simple group meal, others said such activities should not take place inside international airports. Many users questioned the group's civic sense and said that travellers should respect public spaces when visiting other countries. ALSO READ: From Dance At Hanoi Train Street To Garba On Airport Tarmac: Why Indians Are Facing Racism At Tourist Hotspots ?

One user wrote, "Vietnam airport converted into an Indian restaurant. Zero shame. Always playing victim." A second user commented, "Bhandara at a Vietnam Airport. Simply amazing." Another user wrote, "Very proud to tell y'all that our fellow Indians organised a bhandara inside terminal building of an airport in Vietnam. I would request everyone travelling abroad, please don't consider organizing this kinda setup in any airport." A fourth user wrote, "Civic sense what!!! They are enjoying Bhandara at an airport in Vietnam."

Garba At Vietnam Airport This is not the first time Indian travellers in Vietnam have drawn attention for such acts at an airport. On May 29, a video showing a group of Indian tourists performing Garba near a VietJet Air aircraft also went viral on social media. The clip showed several travellers dancing in a circle and performing traditional Garba steps on the airport tarmac. Other passengers could be seen watching the group, while some continued walking nearby.

A group of Indians act like this abroad and the whole country has to suffer from racism https://t.co/B5JxMXruL9 — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) May 28, 2026 Indian Travellers Face Racism At Tourist Destinations The growing attention on such videos comes at a time when Indians are also facing racist comments and hostility in many foreign countries. One reason Indian tourists may be receiving more attention is that more Indians are traveling abroad than ever before. As a result, both the positive and negative behaviour of Indian travellers is becoming more visible. Social media also helps spread incidents that can reinforce existing stereotypes. ALSO READ: 'Dreams With Fears': Hidden Cost Of Indians Working Abroad Amid Raging Conflicts, Strict Immigration Rules And Racism

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