Haryana's most-wanted gangster, Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi has been detained in the US, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources. Efforts are now being stepped up to bring Harry back to India following his detention in the US. His detention is being seen as a major breakthrough for Indian agencies, as he was allegedly handling a key part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s operations from abroad.

Earlier, the boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and had also threatened several Bollywood celebrities through social media posts and audio messages. Several cases, including murder, extortion and threats, are registered against him.

According to Delhi Police sources, Haryana’s most-wanted gangster Harry Boxer has been detained in the US. A close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, he was allegedly operating the Bishnoi gang from the US Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and subsequently issued threats to Bollywood personalities through social media posts and audio messages. Several cases, including murder, threats and extortion, are registered against him. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026

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Who Is Harry Boxer?

Harry Boxer hails from Narayanpur village in Rajasthan. Before entering the world of crime, he was interested in sports and also worked as a boxing coach in Jaipur. He later became involved in criminal activities and has been on the run since 2022. He eventually left India and moved to the US. Harry is accused of managing important operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad.