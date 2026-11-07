- Most-wanted gangster Harry Boxer detained in the US.
- Harry managed Lawrence Bishnoi gang operations from abroad.
- He had earlier claimed responsibility for firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence.
Haryana's most-wanted gangster, Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi has been detained in the US, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources. Efforts are now being stepped up to bring Harry back to India following his detention in the US. His detention is being seen as a major breakthrough for Indian agencies, as he was allegedly handling a key part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s operations from abroad.
Earlier, the boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and had also threatened several Bollywood celebrities through social media posts and audio messages. Several cases, including murder, extortion and threats, are registered against him.
According to Delhi Police sources, Haryana’s most-wanted gangster Harry Boxer has been detained in the US. A close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, he was allegedly operating the Bishnoi gang from the US Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and subsequently issued threats to Bollywood personalities through social media posts and audio messages. Several cases, including murder, threats and extortion, are registered against him.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026
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Who Is Harry Boxer?
Harry Boxer hails from Narayanpur village in Rajasthan. Before entering the world of crime, he was interested in sports and also worked as a boxing coach in Jaipur. He later became involved in criminal activities and has been on the run since 2022. He eventually left India and moved to the US. Harry is accused of managing important operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad.
He came into the spotlight after claiming responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence. Harry is wanted in several criminal cases across different states, including murder, attempted murder, firing and extortion. He was reportedly detained by US immigration authorities earlier in January, while he was seeking asylum. However, he was later allowed to leave.
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How Bishnoi Gang Operates From Abroad?
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly runs its operations in several countries through a network of trusted members based abroad. These members are based in countries such as the US, Canada and parts of Europe. Even though key gang members, including Lawrence Bishnoi, are in Indian jails, the gang's activities are allegedly being managed from overseas.
A report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier noted that the gang has a nine-member group, known as the 'Secret Cabinet'. This group is made up of close aides who reportedly manage the gang's activities from abroad. They use encrypted messaging apps to communicate and coordinate their operations.
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