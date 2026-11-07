Europe Cyberattacks: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday warned that civilian infrastructure across Europe is facing growing threats following a series of cyberattacks, suspicious incidents and fake bomb threats. Her statement comes after essential services, including supermarkets, healthcare facilities and air travel were affected by such incidents.

Meloni Raises Concerns Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Verona, Meloni said it was not yet clear whether the incidents were connected. However, she warned that they pointed to a common concern, which was that civilian facilities and services were increasingly becoming targets. "Right now, we're not able to say whether the attack on plasma in France, the fake bomb threats on planes, or the assaults targeting food products are all connected. But they definitely all tell us the same thing: today, what is under attack are civilian infrastructures," Meloni said.

🚨 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says civilian infrastructure is “under attack” following a series of security incidents across Europe https://t.co/yTjkjtdHJE — Global News & Geopolitics 🌍 (@GlobalNewsGeo) November 7, 2026 Cyberattacks Disrupt Supermarkets Across Europe One of the major incidents involved cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems in France. Hackers reportedly gained remote control of the systems and changed their temperature settings, causing temperatures to rise to 50 degrees Celsius. The disruption damaged food supplies and reportedly triggered fires. ALSO READ: European TV Channels Evacuated, Live Broadcasts Suspended After 'Clock Is Ticking' Bomb Threat Emails

Similar incidents were reported on November 2 in several European countries, including Belgium, Sweden and Ireland. Italy was also affected, with around 20 grocery stores reportedly targeted by cyberattacks on refrigeration and storage systems. Similar disruptions were reported across roughly 10 European Union countries.

The cyber incidents were not limited to supermarkets. Refrigeration equipment at French blood service facilities was also affected. These attacks have further raised concerns about how cybercriminals could affect everyday services by targeting technology. Fake Bomb Threats Disrupt European Flights European air travel has also faced repeated disruptions due to fake bomb threats. Several threats involving flights in Italy forced authorities to respond, while other incidents reportedly led to flight diversions and fighter jets being scrambled to check or escort aircraft.

An email signed by a group calling itself the "Male State" reportedly targeted around 12 flights, including routes linked to Rome and Milan. While the threats were reported as hoaxes, they caused serious disruption to air travel and required security agencies to take precautionary action.

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