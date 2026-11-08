Islamabad/New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, sharing glimpses of the festive celebrations through its official social media account on X. The embassy posted photographs and updates highlighting the joyous occasion, extending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the two festivals.

In its message, the Indian Embassy said, "Glimpses of the joyous occasion of Deepawali and Bandi Chhor Divas at @IndiainPakistan. We extend our heartfelt wishes to everyone for a very Happy Deepawali and Bandi Chhor Divas." Deepawali reminds us that light, truth and righteousness will always prevail. Bandi Chhor Divas commemorates the historic release of 52 kings from Gwalior Fort by the revered Guru Hargobind Sahib. https://t.co/f8twBBOwCl — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) November 8, 2026 The celebrations brought attention to the cultural and religious significance of the two festivals, which are observed with enthusiasm by communities in India and across the world. ALSO READ: 'Celebrate Holi In Simple And Restrained Manner': Pakistan Urges Hindu Community As Tension Mounts Over Khamenei's Killing

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Bandi Chhor Divas, celebrated by Sikhs, commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji from imprisonment at Gwalior Fort, along with 52 Hindu kings.

May the light of Deepawali illuminate every home and heart. May the blessings of glorious Guru Hargobind Sahib bring peace, happiness, prosperity and good health to all. https://t.co/EtxukSkS11 — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) November 8, 2026 The embassy's festive message highlighted the importance of preserving cultural traditions and sharing greetings on occasions that hold deep significance for different communities. Pakistan PM and President greet Pakistani Hindus on Diwali Earlier today, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to the Hindu community worldwide, particularly in Pakistan, on the occasion of Diwali, state media reported on Sunday. In their separate messages, they said Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair.

The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life, they said. ALSO READ: 'This Is Not India, This Is Pakistan': Inside Karachi Temple's Navratri Celebrations That Took Internet By Storm | WATCH Radio Pakistan reported that in his message, President Zardari said protecting the rights of religious minorities is a shared responsibility. He termed Pakistan's Hindu community as an integral part of national life and said its contributions to education, healthcare, business, public service, social welfare and arts and culture have enriched the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif described the Hindu community as an integral part of the national fabric. He expressed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity. (With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch