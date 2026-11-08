Two Australian nationals survived after a firefighting helicopter crashed into a river in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province on Sunday, AFP reported. According to the report, the incident happened while the helicopyer was carrying out water-bombing operations to contain raging wildfires. An Indonesian crew member remains missing, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation.

The Super Puma H-225 helicopter crashed into the Barito River in Tabatan village, South Kalimantan, while collecting water to extinguish forest and land fires. The aircraft reportedly lost control and plunged into the river during the operation.

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) confirmed that two of the three crew members were rescued. Both survivors are Australian citizens and have received medical treatment.

An Indonesian national missing

However, the third crew member, identified as Yayan Supyansuri, an Indonesian national working as a Helicopter Landing Officer, remains unaccounted for.

"Unlike the initial report stating that all crew members were safe, the latest data confirms that only two of the three crew members were found safe," BNPB said in an official statement.

An 18-member rescue team from Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) was dispatched to the crash site. The operation also involved military personnel, police officers and local residents.

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Videos circulating online showed the helicopter losing altitude before crashing nose-first into the river. The aircraft's tail could be seen above the water as local residents rushed to assist in the rescue efforts.

Investigation on

Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the exact cause of the accident. Officials have also prioritised locating the missing crew member and securing the helicopter wreckage.

The crash comes amid Indonesia's severe wildfire season, which has affected large areas of Sumatra, Borneo and Papua. The country is experiencing its most intense forest and land fire season in more than a decade, with fires spreading across vast stretches of land.