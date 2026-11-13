Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to face a tough challenge from the opposition- the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the political scenario in Punjab is totally changed from that of 2022. The SAD and BJP may come together ahead of polls, making the poll battle a triangular fight. The poll battle is going to be tougher for the AAP as it has to defeat twin-trouble: anti-incumbency and the Opposition's increasing dominance in Punjab.

In the 2022 elections, AAP's poll promises, termed as 'guarantees' based on the Delhi Model, include: Free lifeline water and electricity, end of corruption, health and education revolutions, tirth yatras for all religions, financial assistance to women, a drug-free Punjab and solving farmers' issues. As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 5-year term is about to conclude, it is the people of Punjab who will vote on how much the AAP succeeded in delivering its promises.

ALSO READ: AAP's Do-Or-Die Battle: How 2027 Punjab Polls Will Decide Political Future Of Arvind Kejriwal's Party Why Is Poll 2027 Tougher Than That Of 2022? AAP won a landslide 92 of 117 seats in the 2022 polls but now faces scrutiny over its poll promises and deliveries in a multi-cornered contest. In 2022, AAP's direct fight was with the Congress government, which was a divided house at the time due to a leadership crisis in the state unit. Congress' infighting cost then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh his post in 2021. But now, the battle for AAP is totally different. At that time, people wanted to give a chance to a new party, as they had already seen the rule of traditional parties in Punjab.

.@ArvindKejriwal presents AAP's 10-Point ‘Punjab Model’ 1️⃣Employment for all 2️⃣End of Drug Mafia 3️⃣Peaceful Punjab 4️⃣End of Corruption 5️⃣Education Revolution 6️⃣Healthcare Revolution 7️⃣24x7 Free Electricity 8️⃣₹1000/Month for Women 9️⃣Solve Farmers issues 🔟Pro-Business Governance https://t.co/3qNbMgqpR1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 12, 2022 Raghav Chadha's Factor AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who was seen as an instrumental strategist for the party in Punjab polls 2022, joined the BJP in April this year, giving a big blow to the ruling party. His absence is set to be a big factor, as he had been the central force in the last election. He was credited with devising several poll strategies in the state. At one point of time, Chadha was called the 'super chief minister' of Punjab by the opposition parties for his role in the governance. ALSO READ: Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Second List Of 31 Candidates

Here Are The Key Challenges That AAP Set To Face In The Poll: Anti-Incumbency: The opposition has been in an attacking mode against the Mann government, claiming that its key 2022 promises, including a drug-free Punjab, large-scale job creation and farmer issues, remained unfulfilled.

Drug Issue: The opposition has already made the drug menace a poll issue by taking the issue to the streets. According to the government data, six districts of Punjab are among 73 ultra-sensitive districts across the country. The Narcotics Control Bureau, Zonal Director (Chandigarh), Amanjit Singh, pointed out that, except Pathankot, five border districts and one Ludhiana district are ultra-sensitive. This shows that the AAP government appeared to have failed to make Punjab a drug-free state, a key poll promise.

Religious Issue: In June 2026, the Akal Takht declared Mann a “Guru Dokhi” (offender against the Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” over a viral video, which the AAP termed a deepfake. However, the opposition said that the Akal Takht declaring Mann ‘anti-Guru’ and ‘anti-Khalsa Panth’ over an "objectionable" video will have far-reaching political and social consequences. Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs and its comments do have influence over the common people in the state.

Internal Party Turmoil: The recent rebellion in the party also weakened its organisation in Punjab. Six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs representing Punjab quit the party in April 2026 to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Harbhajan Singh, a key face of AAP Punjab, was among the MPs who deserted the party.

Corruption Allegations: In the last five years, AAP's image as "kattar imaandaar" (staunch honest) has been tainted by the arrest of top leadership, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. In May this year, Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, following raids in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore GST fraud-related money laundering case involving certain entities linked to him.