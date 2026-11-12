Punjab Assembly Election: The assembly election in Punjab, scheduled to be held in the early months of 2027, is being considered very crucial for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). When the Arvind Kejriwal-led party registered a thumping victory in the 2022 assembly election, the party was enjoying its peak. It also got significant vote share in other states, including Gujarat and Goa. However, the party faced multiple setbacks in the past three years, such as the corruption charges, defeat in the Delhi assembly polls, and exit of some prominent leaders.

How Crucial Is Punjab While a victory in Punjab has the potential to revive AAP, a loss could raise serious questions on the future of the party. Arvind Kejriwal, following a humiliating defeat in Delhi, has since largely stayed in Punjab and has worked as a mentor to CM Bhagwant Mann. A defeat in Punjab will mean the party is not in power in any state, for the first time in over a decade.

National Party Status The Arvind Kejriwal-led party could even lose its national party status if it loses in Punjab and performs poorly in Goa and Gujarat as well. It got the status within a decade of its formation, a significant achievement, but losing it within four years could also hurt the party's image.

ALSO READ: Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Second List Of 31 Candidates AAP's Credibility AAP came into power in Punjab by winning 92 of the total 117 seats, with over 42 per cent vote share. The party's governance and credibility will be questioned if it loses in five years despite getting a huge majority. The Kejriwal-led government fell in Delhi after a decade, that too after serious corruption charges and an aggressive campaign by the BJP. Bhagwant Mann will have a similar challenge, with Congress, SAD, and BJP contesting to remove AAP from power.

Mass Exodus Threat Earlier this year, several senior leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, exited AAP to join the BJP. A defeat in Punjab can also lead to another mass exodus in the party. Earlier, soon after AAP announced its first list of candidates, its three leaders exited to join the saffron party.