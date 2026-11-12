Delhi Police registered a case after AAP MLA Jarnail Singh filed a complaint, saying that he received phone calls and WhatsApp messages in which the caller threatened to kill former Delhi chief minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal if they don't pay Rs 7 crore.

Caller Claims To Be Member Of Bishnoi Gang The Tilak Nagar MLA claimed that a death threat was issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The former chief minister was also asked for Rs 7 crore in extortion, he added. According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

ALSO READ: Bangla Sahib Row: Delhi Police File FIR Against Kejriwal, AAP Leaders Over Alleged Disruption, Misleading Posts The news agency, ANI, reported that Singh, who received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages, filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on 6 November. Mohali | Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding Rs 7 crore in extortion. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages and filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on 6 November. According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid. Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police are examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs and location details. The MLA has also sought security for Kejriwal and his family. — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026 The Mohali Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. ALSO READ: Gujarat HC Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against Order Quashing PM Modi Degree Directive

Police are examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs and location details. The MLA has also sought security for Kejriwal and his family. Delhi Hospital Owner Gets Rs 20-Crore Extortion Threat From Bishnoi Gang The development came days after a private hospital owner in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar was allegedly threatened with death and asked to pay Rs 20 crore by a caller claiming links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. On November 5, the Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter.

The complainant, Shakeel Saifi, who owns the hospital, received the extortion demand through social media from an international number on November 3. The caller, who identified himself as Anil Pandit, allegedly claimed to have conducted reconnaissance and gave Saifi 24 hours to arrange the money, warning him of serious consequences if the demand was not met. Saifi also told police that he had received a threatening voice message from the same number a day earlier, on November 2.

An FIR has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway, officials said. (With Agencies Inputs)