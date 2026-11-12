Jammu And Kashimr News: Two incidents in Jammu and Kashmir drew people's attention on Wednesday. In the first incident, a group of terrorists attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kulgam, leaving three jawans injured. In another incident, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) went missing from the higher reaches of Dachhan in Kishtwar district and later they were found dead.

Bullet-Riddled Bodies Found The disappearance of two SPOs prompted security forces to launch a massive joint search operation to trace them. The missing personnel, who were identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), found dead during the search operation on Thursday. The bullet-riddled bodies of the missing SPOs were recovered from Kishtwar district early Thursday. However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle, the officials said. They were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at their Kiyar village in Dachhan.

ALSO READ: Kulgam Attack On CRPF: Bike-Borne Terrorists Planned Mass-Casualty Assault; Intel, Alertness And Bravery Averted It Cops Were Travelling From Kiyar Camp To Dharna-Marwah Army Post They said the two SPOs were travelling from Kiyar camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah when they failed to reach their destination. Their mobile phones were initially reachable but were later switched off, raising concerns about their whereabouts.

The killings of SPOs has drawn attention to the security situation in the mountainous district, which has witnessed a series of terror-related incidents over the past several years. ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: CCTV Captures Over 30 Gunshots As Assailants Target CRPF Personnel, 3 Injured | WATCH Kishtwar has remained a focus of security operations to eliminate the remaining militant presence in its remote and forested areas. Successive counter-insurgency operations have resulted in the killing of several active terrorists, significantly weakening their presence in the district. Search For Kulgam Attackers A massive cordon and search operation (CASO) continued in Kulgam district on Thursday after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a checkpoint. Security forces are carrying out extensive searches in the area to trace and apprehend the attackers, who fled the spot after opening fire on the CRPF personnel.

Deputy CM Condemns Terror Attack Meanwhile, expressing his solidarity with the injured jawans, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary condemned the attack and wished the personnel a speedy recovery. "Unfortunate that another attack has taken place, in which some of our security personnel have been injured. I hope they recover quickly, return home and resume their duties," Choudhary said. Earlier, three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district at around 2.15 pm. The assailants fired at the personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured jawans were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

According to the official, the checkpoint where the attack took place is located around four kilometres from the National Highway. Of the three injured personnel, two sustained minor injuries, while the condition of the third was stated to be slightly serious, the official said. The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.

(With Agencies Inputs)