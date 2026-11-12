- KMC conducted anti-encroachment drive at Abhishek Banerjee's home.
- Temporary bamboo structure on footpath removed using bulldozer.
- Heavy police deployed to ensure law and order during operation.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive outside the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday morning, removing a temporary bamboo structure on the sidewalk in front of the MP's house with the help of a bulldozer.
The KMC staff demolished the temporary shed, removed fans and bamboo and other debris from the spot to clear the footpath.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Police and Administration conduct a demolition drive against the illegal encroachment on the footpath outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat https://t.co/wSo9Fk80mM— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
The demolition was conducted with precautionary measures in place to maintain law and order and to deal with any untoward situation. A large number of local police forces, as well as central security forces, were deployed outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence as part of the operation.
#WATCH | Kolkata | Police administration clears illegal encroachment on the footpath in front of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence on Patuapara Lane (11.11) https://t.co/2mIxbSnYsA
— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
An iron gate installed outside the boundary wall of his Kalighat residence was also being dismantled using a gas cutter, following allegations that it had encroached on the footpath.
The municipal body's action comes amid a politically charged standoff over the structure. The row intensified on Wednesday after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that cops were conducting surveillance outside his residence using vehicles. He also posted a video on social media to substantiate his claim.
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In the evening, the police personnel again went near his residence. The TMC claimed that the police had gone there to facilitate the removal of the shed.
TMC says structure not unauthorised, was built for personnel deployed in Z+ security
The Diamond Harbour MP's office said that staff had themselves begun dismantling the temporary structure on Wednesday, which was built to accommodate security personnel when he enjoyed Z+ security.
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TMC spokesperson Arka Nag said that the West Bengal Directorate of Security had constructed the shed when Banerjee enjoyed Z-plus security cover to accommodate personnel assigned to his protection.
"The shed was constructed by the police. With the withdrawal of the additional security cover, the structure is no longer required. Therefore, arrangements are being made on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee to remove it," Nag said.
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The party maintained that the structure had served a security-related purpose and was not an unauthorised construction put up by the MP.
The controversy dates back to November 6, when tensions flared in Kalighat during celebrations marking Banerjee's birthday. A large number of people were seen gathering beneath the temporary shed during the celebrations.
(With PTI inputs)