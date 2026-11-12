The Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive outside the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday morning, removing a temporary bamboo structure on the sidewalk in front of the MP's house with the help of a bulldozer.

The KMC staff demolished the temporary shed, removed fans and bamboo and other debris from the spot to clear the footpath.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Police and Administration conduct a demolition drive against the illegal encroachment on the footpath outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat https://t.co/wSo9Fk80mM — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

The demolition was conducted with precautionary measures in place to maintain law and order and to deal with any untoward situation. A large number of local police forces, as well as central security forces, were deployed outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence as part of the operation.

#WATCH | Kolkata | Police administration clears illegal encroachment on the footpath in front of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence on Patuapara Lane (11.11) https://t.co/2mIxbSnYsA

An iron gate installed outside the boundary wall of his Kalighat residence was also being dismantled using a gas cutter, following allegations that it had encroached on the footpath.

The municipal body's action comes amid a politically charged standoff over the structure. The row intensified on Wednesday after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that cops were conducting surveillance outside his residence using vehicles. He also posted a video on social media to substantiate his claim.