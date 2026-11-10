Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi has revealed under which circumstances she decided to turn down the Prime Minister's post after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. In her recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, the leader wrote that she listened to her conscience and decided to decline the PM's post.

Initially, the Congress leader said "no" to the post. After intense pressure from coalition partners, she reluctantly said "okay". However, she later rejected the post completely and categorically. What made her take the decision? In the memoir, Sonia Gandhi wrote that her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, did not want her to emerge as the Prime Minister of India. Both had suffered the pain of losing their grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and the death of their father, Rajiv Gandhi, in a bomb blast. They had become convinced that holding this constitutional office meant putting their lives at grave risk.

ALSO READ: 'Intends To Look Away, Avoids Eye Contact': Sonia Gandhi Says She Never Had Real Contact With PM Modi The book read that the Gandhi family discussed the power-sharing months before the 2004 elections. Initially, when Rahul and Priyanka asked about it to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, she replied "no" to becoming the prime minister. The Gandhi siblings were overjoyed to hear it.

Intense Pressure From Coalition Leaders After the election results, during a meeting in Rajiv Gandhi's conference room at 10, Janpath, leaders of the coalition parties were putting intense pressure on Sonia Gandhi to take charge. Sonia Gandhi writes that when she refused to accept the position, chaos erupted in the room. All the leaders rose from their seats, rushed towards her, and surrounded her. The leaders were sterned and said, "We will not accept this. Madam, you cannot make this decision. We do not wish to hear no."

Amid the party's pressure, Sonia Gandhi whispered, almost inaudibly, "Okay." Greetings poured in as she nodded to the offer. ALSO READ: Punjab Polls: Sonia Gandhi Recalls Indira's Distress Over Op Blue Star, Says She Was Prepared For Death; SAD Hits Back The Siblings Stood By Their Mother While the meeting was taking place, Priyanka Gandhi was listening to the conversation. she ran crying straight to Rahul's room, saying that the leaders had surrounded her mother and she had said "yes". Rahul Gandhi angrily approached his mother and asked in a stern voice, "How did you say yes?". To this, Sonia replied, "They weren't listening to me at all; I was put under a lot of pressure."

Rahul expressed his displeasure, saying, "Pressure? Are you under pressure? What about us?" Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi calmly told her mother, "Mother, you were always clear on this matter. Don't let anyone put pressure on you. Do what you have decided; we both stand with you."That night, Sonia Gandhi lay awake in her bedroom for a long time, deeply conflicted.

On one hand, she reflected on her journey from Italy to leading a nation of over a billion people; on the other, she felt a profound sense of duty and affection for the country and her party workers. Exhausted, she was just drifting off to sleep when clarity finally struck. "Sonia, be honest with yourself," she thought. "Just let it go." Upon waking a few hours later, she went straight to Rahul's room, knocked, and announced, "I've made up my mind. I'm sticking to my stance." Rahul immediately hugged his mother, agreeing, "That is the right decision."

How Manmohan Singh's name was confirmed? What followed was an intense, emotional session of the Congress Parliamentary Party. As several MPs urged her to accept the prime ministership, Sonia Gandhi stood firm, gracefully declining the role by citing her inner conscience. Amid spirited debates, she requested permission from the assembly to nominate the next leader. With their endorsement, she announced Dr Manmohan Singh as her choice for the office.

When the hall burst into applause, with her children joining in—Sonia gathered her papers and stepped off the stage, marking the end of a momentous political transition.