Sonia Gandhi's 533-page memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ' is set to be released today. The book explores key phases in the life of the senior Indian politician and former Congress chief. There are many intriguing aspects of her life that people would be curious to know, including what she has to say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her book, she has reportedly stated that she has had 'no real contact" with him.

She says in her memoir that her interaction with the prime minister remained limited to semi-official gatherings with only a formal namaste greeting. "To this day, I’ve had practically no real contact with him. We meet at semi-official gatherings-for instance, at the Speaker’s chamber," she says in 'Beginning'.

She and PM Modi, the Congress leader revealed, have always greeted each other with a formal namaste, which she has described as a significant departure from the more cordial interactions between political leaders traditionally.

"When he comes face-to-face with me, we greet each other with a formal namaste. This is different from the past, when leaders across party divides would treat one another with cordiality. He tends to look away, avoiding eye contact", she writes, according to a report by News18.