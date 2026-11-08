NCP Merger: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday gave a big hint about the speculation over a merger between the two camps- NCP and NCP (SP), saying something may be in the works and may come to light within the next 7–8 days.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali, Shirsat made the statement, referring to the meeting between Parth Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. "As far as the NCP merger is concerned, speculation is rife, and people are anticipating something. Given that several leaders visited Sharad Pawar in the hospital, people believe that something may be in the works. We can expect it within the next 7–8 days," he said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat says, "... Maharashtra is facing severe drought, and farmers have suffered crop losses due to insufficient rainfall. The state government has introduced schemes to provide relief, but Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also urged ministers and party workers to visit villages and personally help people. We are distributing bicycles, sewing machines and other essential items to support people... As far as the NCP merger is concerned, speculation is rife, and people are anticipating something. Given that several leaders visited Sharad Pawar in the hospital, people believe that something may be in the works. We can expect within the next 7–8 days..." — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 ALSO READ: Maharashtra Politics: Senior Leaders Favour NCP Merger; Sunetra Pawar Remains Hesitant | What Next For Sharad Pawar A merger between the NCP and NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages, and the roles of various leaders would soon become clear.

Ajit Pawar's Son Parth, Praful Patel Meet Sharad Pawar Late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's son and NCP general secretary Parth Pawar and NCP (SP) leaders met Sharad Pawar at his residence in south Mumbai on Saturday to inquire about his health following his discharge from the hospital.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP Leader Parth Pawar leaves from NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar’s residence, 'Silver Oak', after a nearly two-hour meeting https://t.co/o3mIIccsax — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2026 On November 5, senior NCP leader Praful Patel called Sharad Pawar in a Mumbai hospital, reviving speculation about a possible merger of the two factions. आदरणीय शरद पवार साहेबांची मुंबईतील ब्रीच कँडी रुग्णालयात जाऊन सदिच्छा भेट घेतली व त्यांच्या तब्येतीची विचारपूस केली. @PawarSpeaks https://t.co/GVplhnChyv — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 5, 2026 ALSO READ: PM Modi Asks Sharad Pawar To Rest, 'Supriya Sule Is Ready', NCP Veteran Asks Him To 'Keep Working' A viral video showed the two leaders discussing a possible meeting after November 10. Meanwhile, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive. Ajit Pawar, who headed the NCP, died in a plane crash in January.

"I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening. The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided," said Shirsat, whose party is an ally of the NCP in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

NCP Split In 2023 To Support Mahayuti Govt Earlier in 2023, Sharad Pawar's party split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined Mahayuti under Ajit Pawar's leadership. Ajit Pawar got the party's name and symbol as a majority of party members supported him. Subsequently, Sharad Pawar's group came to be known as NCP (SP). Praful Patel's visit to Pawar came against the backdrop of senior NCP leaders meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi without their party head Sunetra Pawar and her Sons Parth and Jay. The meeting with Shah came amid reports that the NCP leadership is not happy with Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party. (With PTI inputs)