Pune Airport New Rules: Pune Airport will be introducing a strict 15-minute limit for vehicles for drop-off and pick-up of passengers. From December, if any vehicle waits for more than this time, it will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. This will be monitored through cameras recording entry and exit times. Throughout November, AeroMall authorities will begin an awareness campaign where warnings will be issued instead of penalties. The penalty will be effective from December.

Pune Airport To Impose Time Limit For Pick Up/Drop Off Vehicles

"The airport authorities have notified the rule recently. No vehicle will be allowed to stay beyond the stipulated 15 minutes. No one flouting the norm will be spared," YS Rajput, vice-president of AeroMall, told TOI.

The rule has been introduced to ease congestion outside the airport terminal, where vehicles often remain parked while waiting to pick up arriving passengers or linger after dropping someone off.

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"Many prefer to wait in the departure area until their relatives complete the check-in and security formalities. Some arrive to pick up passengers well before their flights land. These vehicles turn the situation chaotic near the terminal," officials said as cited by TOI.