- Vehicles cannot stay beyond 15 minutes in the Pune airport pick-up and drop-off areas.
- Rs 500 will be imposed from December, with ANPR cameras monitoring violations.
- Vehicles accompanying senior citizens and people with disabilities can use the AeroMall parking facility for additional time.
Pune Airport New Rules: Pune Airport will be introducing a strict 15-minute limit for vehicles for drop-off and pick-up of passengers. From December, if any vehicle waits for more than this time, it will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. This will be monitored through cameras recording entry and exit times. Throughout November, AeroMall authorities will begin an awareness campaign where warnings will be issued instead of penalties. The penalty will be effective from December.
Pune Airport To Impose Time Limit For Pick Up/Drop Off Vehicles
"The airport authorities have notified the rule recently. No vehicle will be allowed to stay beyond the stipulated 15 minutes. No one flouting the norm will be spared," YS Rajput, vice-president of AeroMall, told TOI.
The rule has been introduced to ease congestion outside the airport terminal, where vehicles often remain parked while waiting to pick up arriving passengers or linger after dropping someone off.
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"Many prefer to wait in the departure area until their relatives complete the check-in and security formalities. Some arrive to pick up passengers well before their flights land. These vehicles turn the situation chaotic near the terminal," officials said as cited by TOI.
ANPR Cameras To Be Used To Track Vehicles
To monitor compliance, the airport will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to track vehicle registrations along with their entry and exit times. If a vehicle crosses the 15-minute limit, the driver will have to pay the Rs 500 penalty before being allowed to leave through the boom barrier at the exit.
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Also, two display screens are expected to be installed in the departure area next week. These screens will display pictures of vehicles that have exceeded the permitted time, serving as a reminder to motorists and discouraging them from waiting unnecessarily.
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"Allowing 15 minutes to enter and exit the airport is adequate. Motorists should try to leave as soon as passengers have been dropped off or picked up. Vehicles lingering near the terminal create congestion and make the entire area chaotic," Rajput said.
Meanwhile, drop-off vehicles accompanying senior citizens or those with some disabilities will get some extra time via the AeroMall parking facility. However, they will have to use the designated parking area rather than occupying the terminal approach roads.