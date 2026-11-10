In a shocking incident, three people were killed; one suffered severe injuries after their motorcycle collided with a car in UP's Kannauj on Monday. The four were heading to Vishenpurva village in Indergarh when the two-wheeler rammed into the vehicle. The incident occurred late Monday night, around 11:30 PM to 1:00 AM near Kachatipour village. All four friends, residents of Agous village, were riding together on a single motorcycle when a speeding Thar SUV struck them head-on at an estimated speed of 120 km per hour.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar (35), Manish Kumar (28) and Vedram Pal (45). Ashish Kumar Shukla (30) suffered severe injuries in the crash. Ashish was admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment. His condition deteriorated, and he was subsequently referred to Kanpur.

Investigations Underway The driver of the Thar fled the scene immediately after the crash, Jagran reported. The Kannauj Police are actively scanning local CCTV footage along the Tirwa-Indergarh route to locate the vehicle and apprehend the absconding driver. ALSO READ: UP Road Accident: Four Die, 12 Suffer Injuries In Chitrakoot After Tractor-Trolley Overturns On Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway Separate Incident In a similar incident, in UP, four people died and twelve suffered injuries after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned while returning from Chitrakoot during the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred on the Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway, a day after Diwali.

ALSO READ: Kanpur Thar Horror: Man Returning With Diwali Saree For Wife Crushed By Speeding SUV; Woman Learner Driver Flees The crash took place at around 2.30 am when the trolley went out of control, veered off the highway and overturned. Four devotees, including an innocent child, died in the accident. Several devotees from Uncha village, located in the Lakhimpur Kheri police station area of Prayagraj district, travelled to Chitrakoot on Saturday in tractor-trolleys to participate in the Deepdan Mela. Some of the Uncha villagers' relatives, residents of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, also participated. After Darshan and Deepdan, everyone returned to Prayagraj late Sunday night. Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg stated that the accident occurred near Ramnagar village under the Raipura Police Station area after the hook connecting the trolley to the tractor became detached.