Tamil Nadu: In a tragic incident, three workers died after inhaling toxic gas on Monday at the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) factory in Tamil Nadu's Hosur district. The incident occurred in the evening hours while the workers were cleaning a tank at the wastewater treatment plant. As per the initial probe, while one of them first fell into the tank after being affected by the toxic gas, the other two died in an attempt to save him.

Workers Died During Cleaning Works The officials stated that a detailed probe has been launched into the matter. The three workers who died in the accident have been identified as Kaveri, a resident of Hosur; Akmal, a resident of Dharmapuri district; and Sarathi Kumar, a resident of Dharmapuri district. The officials stated that they were immediately rescued and were given first aid by the administration.

ALSO READ: From Hamza Ali Mazari To Coldplay's Kiss Cam: CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Sparks Meme Frenzy Dead Bodies Sent For Post-Mortem The workers were later rushed to a private hospital in Hosur, where the doctors declared them dead. Their dead bodies were later sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem examinations. How The Incident Unfolded? While providing details, the officials stated that Akram fell into the tank after being exposed to the toxic gas during inspection. In an attempt to rescue him, Sarathi Kumar also fell inside after inhaling the same gas. Their fall created panic among those at the site as Kaveri also tried to rescue them, but ended up falling in the tank due to the gas.

ALSO READ: UP Road Accident: Three Killed, One Suffers Injury As Speeding Thar Rams Into Motorcycle In Kannauj The officials further stated that the site was visited by the local police, adding that a detailed probe has been launched. The incident has also raised questions over the safety arrangements for the workers during such cleaning and inspection works.