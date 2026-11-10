Amid several fire incidents during Diwali celebrations, Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday imposed a blanket ban over the use of rockets and other aerial fire crackers until November 25. Thane imposed a similar ban on aerial crackers that would remain active for two months.

The ban was imposed under sections 24, 26, 30 and 41 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which authorises district authorities and local government bodies to take steps for helping communities during disasters. They extend to public and private spaces, including residential and commercial buildings, terraces, rooftops, balconies, courtyards, parking lots and slum settlements. However, the restrictions were not imposed at ground level effectively. Hours after the ban was imposed, many residents were seen burning crackers and seemed unaware of the restrictions.

Recent Fire Incidents In Mumbai A series of fire incidents were witnessed in Mumbai lately. Out of the 282 fire incidents reported from across the city between November 6 and 9, 200 were caused by lighting firecrackers. In comparison, only 80 of the 262 fires recorded in Mumbai during last year’s Diwali were attributed to crackers.

On Diwali evening, 142 fire incidents occurred in Mumbai, of which 137 were caused by firecrackers. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), two women sustained injuries in these incidents, while one person was killed in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Andheri West on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Bengal BJP MLA Apologises After Facing Backlash For Her 'Diwali Firecrackers Cure Illness' Remark Why Aerial Fireworks Were Banned? On Monday, Additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, in her capacity as chairperson of the Urban Disaster Management Authority, highlighted the city’s dense population, high-rise buildings, narrow roads, slum settlements and concentration of residential and commercial establishments as factors that make aerial fireworks particularly hazardous.

The order said that when rockets and similar skyward-launching fireworks are lighted, their burning debris can fall on building rooftops, balconies, windows and combustible materials, potentially triggering fires and endangering human lives and property. ALSO READ: Diwali Celebrations Marred By Tragedies: 22 Dead Across States, Shops Gutted, Factories Damaged Thane Fires At least eight fire incidents were reported in Thane on Sunday, including a fire in a high-rise residential building in Wagle Estate which was doused after a six-hour rescue operation. The fire broke out around 8.30pm on the eighth floor of the 18-storey Carlyle building in Raheja Garden and quickly spread to the 14th floor, with smoke billowing out of the building.

Similar fire incidents were reported in major parts of the city, most of which were caused by lighting firecrackers.