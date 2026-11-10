A team of Delhi Police personnel visited the residence of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to serve a notice related to a 2013 protest case, Kolkata Police said on Monday. A team of Delhi Police arrived in Kolkata to facilitate the process, ANI reported, quoting sources.

Banerjee's Statement To Be Recorded As 'Victim' Not As Accused News agency PTI, quoting sources, said the notice has been issued to Banerjee in her capacity as a victim in the case, and not as an accused. In the notice, Banerjee has been asked to record her statement.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Ruckus Outside Abhishek's Residence; A Look At Attacks On TMC Leaders After Poll Debacle What Is The 2013 Protest Case? In the fresh notice, the Delhi Police asked Banerjee to record her statement as a ''victim'' in a 2013 case related to a protest by SFI and CPI(M) supporters during her visit to the national capital. In April 2013, when Banerjee, who was then the West Bengal chief minister, visited the former Planning Commission headquarters in Delhi for an official meeting. During her visit, SFI and CPI(M) supporters allegedly raised slogans against her, leading to a scuffle with the members of her delegation.

ALSO READ: Mamata's TMC To Pawar's NCP And Now Omar Abdullah's NC: Decoding Similar Pattern Behind Rebellions In Regional Parties An FIR was registered at the Parliament Street police station on a complaint filed by an officer from the West Bengal Resident Commissioner's office, who reported the incident involving the protesters and Banerjee's delegation. Third Notice To Banerjee This was the third notice to her for recording her statement. Earlier, police had made two attempts to record witnesses' statements in the case. Although the notices were received, the statements could not be recorded, the sources said. The Parliament Street police station will record the former chief minister's statement.

According to Kolkata Police, the notice was served under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in connection with a case dated April 9, 2013, registered at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). (With Agencies Inputs)