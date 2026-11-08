West Bengal: Tensions in Kolkata reached a boiling point in the early hours of Saturday after violent street clashes broke out directly outside the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The confrontation, which began around 2:00 AM, involved slogan shouting, stone-pelting, and vandalism. Following the incident, police have registered two separate FIRs. Abhishek Banerjee is named in one of the FIRs.

What Happened In Kalighat? TMC leaders alleged that party workers had gathered for a modest birthday celebration for Abhishek Banerjee when a group armed with iron rods and nail-studded sticks launched a pre-planned attack. Abhishek Banerjee also claimed the attack came after two consecutive days of surveillance outside his premises. According to TMC, the clashes continued until 7:00 AM, leaving several workers injured.

"After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 am today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB," Abhishek Banerjee posted on X, sharing video clips of the confrontation.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'BJP Goons' Attacked His Kolkata House During Birthday Celebration, Bengal Minister Responds Mamata Banerjee Joins Sit-In Protest, Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker Former Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived at Kalighat on Saturday morning to join a protest alongside Abhishek Banerjee. She strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a complete breakdown of law and order under the state administration.

Speaking to reporters, she accused the BJP of intentionally causing disturbances right before the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations. She noted that permissions for traditional local pujas were revoked while new setups were permitted on main roads, blocking access to celebrations.

She also said she had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over what she described as a breakdown of law and order. "Tomorrow is Kali Puja and Diwali. Last night, at 2:00 AM, an attack was carried out at Abhishek Banerjee's house. This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead," Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP Dismisses Allegations The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected the allegations, calling the TMC's claims baseless. Party leaders stated that the clash resulted from public anger after TMC workers held birthday celebrations on public roads and footpaths. Senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar maintained that occupying public roads naturally invites public frustration. "If you block public roads in front of your house and hold a birthday celebration on the footpath, naturally people will get angry. The public is already upset with you; on top of that, if you behave like this, confrontations are bound to happen," Majumdar said.

Police Inaction Alleged; Section 163 Imposed In Kalighat Abhishek Banerjee raised questions about the role of local police during the hours-long violence. He alleged that police personnel remained silent spectators while some officers who attempted to intervene were assaulted by the crowd.

"The attack continued till 7 am. Although the police were there, some of them acted as silent spectators, and others who tried to stop the BJP goons were beaten up by them. The police who can't protect themselves cannot protect the common people anyway," Abhishek Banerjee said.

Following the confrontation, Kolkata Police deployed a large force in the Kalighat area and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Criminal Procedure Code to restrict unauthorised public gatherings. Following the incident, the police have registered two separate FIRs. Abhishek Banerjee is named in one of the FIRs. Two people have been arrested for allegedly slapping policemen during the incident. Police are examining CCTV footage from the scene to identify the other accused.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Takes Fresh Dig At CEC Gyanesh Kumar With 'Vanish-Vanish Yes Papa' Rhyme At INDIA Bloc Rally | WATCH Shift In Bengal's Power Dynamics Triggers Wider Political Fallout This fallout marks a sharp escalation in West Bengal's political landscape following the 2026 Assembly elections, which saw the BJP form the government in the state, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

The incident drew widespread reactions from across the political spectrum. Congress leaders labelled the violence undemocratic, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Police investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

(With Inputs From Agencies And Jagran.com)