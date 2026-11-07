West Bengal: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused ruling BJP of hooliganism, alleging ruckus outside MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata in the early hours today. While talking to the reporters, Banerjee alleged that Abhishek Banerjee has been targeted several times in recent days. She further stated that the authorities should "run bulldozers" over their bodies instead of these repeated attacks. Banerjee also accused the ruling party of disrupting her party activities and the traditional religious rituals.

While talking to the reporters, Banerjee alleged that people gather in large numbers in the late-night hours and create a ruckus outside Abhishek's residence. "There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you have the courage to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?" the former chief minister asked.

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Violence Against Banerjee Family

Following a humiliating defeat in the assembly election earlier this year, the united Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee, have been subject to physical assaults.

- A clash broke out outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence in the early hours on Saturday, leaving at least eight individuals injured.

- Abhishek Banerjee was physically assaulted by a mob during his visit to a party member's family in the South 24 Paragans district on May 30. The Diamond Harbour MP was attacked with eggs and was escorted safely by the security officials. Mamata Banerjee later alleged that Abhishek could have died if the helmet had not been given to him at the right time.