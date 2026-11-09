Diwali celebrations across India were marred by several fire incidents on Sunday, with firecrackers suspected to be the cause of many of the blazes. From Mumbai and Delhi to Rajasthan, Jammu and Assam, fires damaged shops, showrooms, factories and residential buildings. At least 22 people were killed in fire-related incidents, while many others were seriously injured and some were reported missing.

Rescue and relief teams worked throughout the night in various areas to control the flames and evacuate people. Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the AQI reaching 406 and entering the 'Severe' category. Mumbai Mumbai recorded more than 80 fire incidents over two days. Of these, 28 were directly linked to firecracker accidents, including a fatal fire at a high-rise residential building in Andheri West. A fire was reported at Haji Kasam Chawl on Dr Maheshwari Road, near Datta Mandir in Dongri, on Sunday night. The Mumbai Fire Brigade initially classified it as a Level-I fire call at 9:58 pm before upgrading it to Level II at 10:10 pm.

Another fire broke out at Skyline Vida, a commercial building near Jolly Gymkhana in Vidyavihar, shortly before midnight. According to an update from emergency services, the fire was confined to the seventh to tenth floors of the ground-plus-10-storey building. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-II fire call at 12:52 am on November 9.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire tenders reached the spot after a fire broke out at the Skyline Epitome building in Vidyavihar https://t.co/xAqDEM1GHr — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 Another major fire broke out at the Sai Dynamics TVS showroom in Savarkar Nagar, near Dev Nagar Square in Nagpur. Several two-wheelers were gutted in the blaze. The fire reportedly started in the showroom's shed due to firecrackers and later spread to the lower section of the premises, causing extensive damage. In a separate incident, six members of a family were burnt alive in a house above a grocery store in the Dharashiv district in Maharashtra. Pune reported 63 fires overnight.

In another incident in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, one person lost his life, while slums and shops in the Dongri area were engulfed in fire. Pune The Pune Fire Brigade reportedly received 73 fire-related calls between 3:00 PM and midnight on Laxmi Pujan (November 8). #WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Fire tenders reached the spot after a fire broke out at a godown in the Fursungi area. (Source: Pune Fire Department) https://t.co/tNqxwdYEE2 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 The incidents affected flats, balconies, shops, warehouses and trees. However, no casualties were reported. Thane A fire was reported at the 17-storey Carlyle building in the Raheja Garden complex in Thane’s Wagle Estate around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Firefighters and rescue teams reached the building to control the blaze and evacuate residents who may have been trapped inside.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "A major fire broke out in the Raheja building at 8 o'clock. Our fire brigade personnel and TDR (Tactical Disaster Response) team acted with great courage; they risked their own lives to rescue people, successfully bringing 50 individuals to safety. The area was filled with smoke, and people were trapped by the fire. Since the fire and smoke were outside their homes, the responders first moved them to the terrace and into designated refuge areas. We were in constant communication with the residents, providing them with directions... We also utilised drones, which provided us with real-time situational awareness—identifying where the fire was, where people were located, and determining the best places to move them... There were zero casualties..."

#WATCH | Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "A major fire broke out in the Raheja building at 8 o'clock. Our fire brigade personnel and TDR (Tactical Disaster Response) team acted with great courage; they risked their own lives to rescue people, successfully bringing 50 individuals to safety. The area was filled with smoke, and people were trapped by the fire. Since the fire and smoke were outside their homes, the responders first moved them to the terrace and into designated refuge areas. We were in constant communication with the residents, providing them with directions... We also utilised drones, which provided us with real-time situational awareness—identifying where the fire was, where people were located, and determining the best places to move them... There were zero casualties..." — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 Assam In Assam, state authorities reported fires at 11 locations, including Tamulpur, Jorabat and Silchar. The incidents damaged houses and warehouses. Jammu A major fire broke out at the historic Nehru Market in Jammu, gutting at least 12 shops. The blaze reportedly began in one shop around 9:15 pm before spreading to nearby ships.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Massive fire engulfs multiple shops and warehouses in Jammu. Firefighters rush to control the blaze. More details awaited. https://t.co/p1JXscU7TR — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 Rajasthan A massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Falna in Rajasthan’s Pali district. The blaze gutted three shops and claimed two lives. Delhi Several factory fires were reported in the national capital, including a fire at a garment factory in Najafgarh. In another incident, a 10-year-old boy lost his life in outer Delhi's Narela after a rocket firecracker struck him in the stomach.

#WATCH | Delhi | ADO Nitin Lochab says, "A fire broke out here... We received the call at 8:39 AM, reporting that a fire had started. Fire tenders were dispatched immediately.... The fire is now under control. The building consists of a basement, a ground floor, and a first floor. The fire was confined to the ground and first floors, while the basement remains completely safe. For now, the situation is under control. There has been no loss of life, but there has been significant damage to property... There are about 8 to 10 fire tenders on-site..." — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 The child was reportedly setting off fireworks when the rocket hit him, causing fatal injuries. He died at the spot. Following the incident, his family members created a commotion at the hospital. Police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched.

According to an official press release by the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive & Burns Surgery at AIIMS, there were 42 Diwali-related injuries reported at AIIMS as of 11 am on November 9. 42 Diwali-related injuries reported at Department of Plastic, Reconstructive & Burns Surgery at AIIMS as of 11 am on 9th November. https://t.co/Vti9ls5JxC — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026 Madhya Pradesh A fire broke out in the building housing Vishwakarma Hardware in the Nagjhiri area on Dewas Road. Fire tenders quickly reached the spot. #WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Fire tenders reached the spot after a fire broke out in the building housing Vishwakarma Hardware in the Nagjhiri area on Dewas Road. https://t.co/AuGaBNGLUx — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched, and a rescue operation was carried out. Everyone was safely evacuated from the building. An elderly person, who was reportedly inside the building, was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing medical treatment. In a separate incident, 12 people lost their lives in two different districts. In Katni district, a massive fire in a residential house resulted in the deaths of six members of a family, including three children, including a two-month-old infant, from suffocation and burns.

Meanwhile, a fire was reported at the home of a trader in Seoni district which killed six members of the family, including a 16-year-old boy. Uttar Pradesh A scrap shop along Baberu Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda was gutted in a fire late on Sunday night. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot to bring the blaze under control. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire tenders reached the spot after a fire broke out at a scrap dealer's warehouse in Chhota Devi Kheda village, located within the jurisdiction of the Ashiyana police station in Lucknow. https://t.co/CYZRsf9Cyi — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 The shop owner alleged that someone had deliberately thrown firecrackers into the premises, causing the fire. He estimated the losses at Rs 20-25 lakh and said his life’s savings had been destroyed. ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes After Diwali As Air Quality Plunges; AQI At 368, 12 Areas Record 'Severe' Pollution

Tamil Nadu At least seven people were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Panruti taluk of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on late Saturday evening. Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Rescue Services department, local police, and revenue officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Panruti Government Hospital for first aid and preliminary treatment.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Soars To 384 After Most Toxic Diwali Eve In 10 Years; Monday Likely To Be Most Polluted Post-Festive Day Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Diwali Air quality across the national capital continued to deteriorate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'Severe' category in parts of Delhi in the early hours of Monday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick layer of smog covered several parts of the city, significantly reducing visibility during the early morning hours. According to the CPCB, the air quality monitoring station at ITO recorded an alarming AQI of 406 at around 4:20 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category.