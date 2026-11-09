- Papiya Adhikari apologised for her firecracker illness remark.
- She claimed her statements were deliberately twisted for TRP.
- Adhikari retracted comment amid post-Diwali air pollution criticism.
West Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari on Monday apologised for her Diwali firecrackers curing illness remark, saying she is taking back her comment. BJP leader's apology came after her remark drew severe criticism amid post-Diwali air pollution that choked several cities, including the national capital, Delhi.
She claimed that her statements about bursting firecrackers helping kill germs and viruses were being deliberately twisted to garner TRP. The actor-turned-politician also stated that whenever she says something, people who oppose her use it to increase their publicity.
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#WATCH | Kolkata: On her remarks about Diwali firecrackers curing illness, actor and BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari says, "There is an old saying from our ancestors regarding these traditions. In essence, this is a festival of lights—a festival of lighting lamps—meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, through rituals, many such evils were addressed. Now, however, we live in the era of firecrackers, and given how much science has advanced, perhaps that perspective is no longer appropriate. If anyone has been hurt, I apologise. I am willing to retract my statement; consider it withdrawn. But the core idea remains: such social evils were—and still can be—eradicated."— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026
BJP MLA Clarifies Her Statement
"There is an old saying from our ancestors regarding these traditions. In essence, this is a festival of lights—a festival of lighting lamps—meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, through rituals, many such evils were addressed. Now, however, we live in the era of firecrackers, and given how much science has advanced, perhaps that perspective is no longer appropriate," she said.
The BJP leader said if anyone has been hurt, she apologises, adding that she was willing to retract her statement; consider it withdrawn. But the core idea remains: such social evils were—and still can be—eradicated, she said in an attempt to clarify her stand on the controversy.
ALSO READ: 'Crackers Cure Illnesses': Bengal MLA Makes Bizarre Statement; 'Pathogen' Clarification Follows After Netizens Mock Her
What Papiya Adhikari Said About Firecrackers
Addressing a Kali Puja pandal inauguration in her Tollygunge constituency on Saturday, she triggered a controversy by claiming that bursting firecrackers could cure several diseases.
Bursting firecrackers can cure diseases, or so BJP's Tollygunge MLA Papia Adhikary would have us believe. Speaking after inaugurating a Kali Puja in her constituency, Adhikari saw a cracker burst right in front of her while she was speaking. The legislator said, "Our CM has said we will burst firecrackers. How can Kali Puja be complete without firecrackers?"— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 9, 2026
When she was addressing a gathering, a firecracker exploded loudly in front of her. Continuing her speech, she said, "You will see that bursting firecrackers will cure several diseases. Our chief minister has said that we will burst firecrackers. How can Kali Puja be complete without green firecrackers? We will definitely burst green firecrackers. However, we will follow the guidelines issued by the police."
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the administration had taken necessary measures to enforce the Supreme Court's guidelines on noise pollution, though he acknowledged that some firecrackers were burst beyond the permitted hours.
(With Agencies Inputs)