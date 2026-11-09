West Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari on Monday apologised for her Diwali firecrackers curing illness remark, saying she is taking back her comment. BJP leader's apology came after her remark drew severe criticism amid post-Diwali air pollution that choked several cities, including the national capital, Delhi.

She claimed that her statements about bursting firecrackers helping kill germs and viruses were being deliberately twisted to garner TRP. The actor-turned-politician also stated that whenever she says something, people who oppose her use it to increase their publicity.

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#WATCH | Kolkata: On her remarks about Diwali firecrackers curing illness, actor and BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari says, "There is an old saying from our ancestors regarding these traditions. In essence, this is a festival of lights—a festival of lighting lamps—meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, through rituals, many such evils were addressed. Now, however, we live in the era of firecrackers, and given how much science has advanced, perhaps that perspective is no longer appropriate. If anyone has been hurt, I apologise. I am willing to retract my statement; consider it withdrawn. But the core idea remains: such social evils were—and still can be—eradicated." — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

BJP MLA Clarifies Her Statement

"There is an old saying from our ancestors regarding these traditions. In essence, this is a festival of lights—a festival of lighting lamps—meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, through rituals, many such evils were addressed. Now, however, we live in the era of firecrackers, and given how much science has advanced, perhaps that perspective is no longer appropriate," she said.

The BJP leader said if anyone has been hurt, she apologises, adding that she was willing to retract her statement; consider it withdrawn. But the core idea remains: such social evils were—and still can be—eradicated, she said in an attempt to clarify her stand on the controversy.