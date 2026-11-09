Controversy erupted after BJP MLA Papia Adhikari from Kolkata’s Tollygunge claimed bursting firecrackers can cure diseases. She made the contentious comments while inaugurating a Kali Puja at a community pandal in her constituency in Kolkata. As she began speaking with a microphone in hand, a firecracker went off loudly in front of her.



This comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged people to celebrate Diwali with environmentally friendly green firecrackers in the festival. Bengal legislator Papia said, “We will burst crackers. You (people) will see crackers cure many illnesses.”

BJP MLA Papia Adhikary from Tollygunge says, Firecrackers can cure illness. https://t.co/eZu9rPA1DP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 8, 2026 At the same time, she also added, “Our honourable Chief Minister has said crackers will be burst during the Kali Puja festival, but that should follow the rules and restrictions framed by the government. Crackers should be used as per the guidelines made by police stations. But it’s a fact that crackers can cure illnesses.” Crackers were seen being used, generating massive noise, when she was delivering her speech at the unveiling ceremony in the Tollygunj area. ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes Under Post-Diwali Smog: How Bad Is Air Quality In Other Cities? Check AQI Levels In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gurugram

How did social media users react to the incident? The incident soon gained massive attention, with social media users criticising Adhikary for her comment. A user said, “Yes. If you die due to suffocation, technically all your illnesses are cured.” A second user said, “It's a mad mad country.”

A third user commented, “A leader should make citizens proud. Today, I just feel ashamed.” A fourth said, “She's absolutely right. If a severe asthmatic patient starts bursting firecrackers four hours daily, he won't be a patient in less than 7 days. Any pulmonologist from Delhi will agree.”

ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes After Diwali As Air Quality Plunges; AQI At 368, 12 Areas Record 'Severe' Pollution Adhikari Gives Clarification Following the backlash, Adhikary issued a clarification on social media regarding the issue. On Sunday, she said that her statements were misunderstood. She claimed that her words implied that bursting firecrackers kill pathogens in the air. She criticised the Left parties to spread a false narrative on social media. She alleged that opposition parties targeted her and engineered the controversy simply because she was the one who made the statement, rather than evaluating her words fairly