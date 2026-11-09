In a tragic accident on Monday morning, at least six people lost their lives when a speeding CNG-fitted car collided with a divider on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway, near Jagaheri in the Titavi police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The impact caused the out-of-control vehicle to overturn and veer off the road before catching fire. Due to the intense blaze, the victims were trapped and burnt alive inside the vehicle. Passersby immediately alerted emergency services, and police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, while an investigation is underway. The deceased are reportedly residents of Jind, Haryana.

According to Jagran.com, the car was fitted with CNG. As the speeding car hit a divider, it overturned and veered off the road. The car caught fire, resulting in the death of the occupants.

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As per the reports, the group of friends had left their homes after bursting firecrackers on Diwali night to travel to Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga river on Somvati Amavasya. Their families were unaware of the trip until they received the devastating news in the morning, plunging their villages into deep mourning.