Delhi AQI Today: Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376 on Sunday as the city celebrated Diwali under a thick cover of smog. The 24-hour average AQI rose from Saturday's reading of 369, placing the capital in the 'very poor' category and moving closer to the 'severe' category of 400.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Soars To 384 After Most Toxic Diwali Eve In 10 Years; Monday Likely To Be Most Polluted Post-Festive Day Delhi AQI Today Out of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data across Delhi, 12 registered air quality in the 'severe' category, while 22 logged in the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri registered the worst AQI at 463. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

AQI To Turn 'Severe' Tomorrow According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), Delhi's air quality is expected to enter the 'severe' category on Monday, November 9, and remain elevated for several days. Weather experts attribute the anticipated rise in pollution levels to a combination of Diwali-related celebrations, vehicular emissions, peak period of stubble burning in neighbouring states, and unfavourable weather conditions. Unfavorable weather is further compounding the problem. According to the EWS, a ventilation index below 6,000 square meters per second and average wind speeds under 10 km/h are preventing the dispersion of pollutants. ALSO READ: Delhi Pollution: Schools Up To Class 5 In Delhi-NCR Switch To Hybrid Mode After Air Quality Dips Further Firecracker Emissions And Transport Sector Behind Pollution Spike Particulate matter PM2.5 emerged as the predominant pollutant across Delhi on Sunday, with firecracker emissions adding heavy loads of particulate matter. According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, the transport sector was the largest contributor to the city's air pollution on Sunday, accounting for 19 per cent. (With Inputs From PTI)