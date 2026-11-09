12 members of two families were charred to death in two incidents of massive fire in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and Katni districts. Six members of each family died in the incidents. In one of the incidents, six people died after a massive fire broke out at a house during the early hours on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. According to information, there were 10 people present in the house when the fire broke out. While 6 died, four were safely evacuated.

The tragic incident took place at around 4 AM at the residence of a jeweller named Kundan Lal Soni in Mahavir ward of Jail locality. The flames intensified into a blaze, with smoke billowing above the house. The incident sparked panic in the neighbourhood.

The locals were quick to alert the police and fire brigade, which arrived on the scene shortly and initiated dousing, rescue and relief operations. SDOP Apurva Bhalavi reached the site to take stock of the situation. She told NaiDunia over the phone that the fire brigade and rescue team reached the site soon after getting the information. Those trapped inside were rescued, and the fire at the three-story house of the bullion trader was brought under control.

ALSO READ: UP Road Accident: Four Die, 12 Suffer Injuries In Chitrakoot After Tractor-Trolley Overturns On Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway She added that the cause of the fire is not yet known and would be ascertained in the investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Seoni Police in a statement said, "Six members of a family died last night after a fire broke out at their residence in Seoni. The incident occurred in Chhapara block headquarters of the district."

6 killed in fire in Katni In a separate incident, six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a plastic goods and wholesale shop in the Barhi area in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on the night of Diwali. Two others inside the building managed to escape safely.

District Collector Ashish Tiwari said the administration received information about the incident around 12:30 am, and the first fire brigade reached the spot by 12:45 am. He added that highly flammable materials were stored on the lower floor, which made it difficult to bring the fire under control. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived with its full contingent around 5 am. ALSO READ: Diwali Celebrations Marred By Tragedies As Many Killed, Suffer Burn Injuries Across Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu "Everyone present, especially the residents and the youth, made significant efforts to contain the blaze. Unfortunately, the fire could not be brought under control, partly because the crockery materials stored on the lower floor were highly flammable. Once the fire was partially brought under control, walls were broken through to rescue those trapped inside. By 5:00 AM, the SDRF team also arrived with their full contingent,” he said.