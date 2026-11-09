Post-Diwali AQI: A day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Monday morning, with several areas recording AQI levels above 400, falling in the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog covered parts of the national capital, reducing visibility during the early morning hours.

Several parts of Delhi woke up to hazy conditions as pollution levels increased, raising concerns among residents.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghazipur recorded an AQI of 418, while Akshardham reported 337, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Burari Crossing recorded the highest AQI at 441, followed by Vivek Vihar at 437, Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 434, North Campus of Delhi University and Jahangirpuri at 433 each, and Rohini at 430.

( CPCB )

GRAP Stage III restrictions are implemented when the AQI reaches the 401-450 range. These measures include restrictions on certain vehicles, a ban on construction activities and hybrid classes for students up to Class V.

Post-Diwali Air Quality in Major Indian Cities

Following the rise in pollution levels after Diwali, let's take a look at the air quality in major Indian cities on November 9, 2026.

According to CPCB monitoring data, several areas in Delhi-NCR recorded high pollution levels. New Tehsil-Loni in Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 463, while Sonia Vihar recorded 457. Other areas, including Burari Crossing (449), Vivek Vihar (445), Jahangirpuri (442), Rohini (438) and ITO (406), also reported high AQI levels.