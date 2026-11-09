Bhai Dooj 2026: To ensure smooth travel for commuters travelling to meet their family members on Bhai Dooj amid rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Monday announced special arrangements. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), branded as Namo Bharat, will operate 32 additional trips on the Delhi-Meerut corridor for Bhai Dooj on November 11.

ALSO READ: Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro Soon? Haryana CM Approves Key Report; Rs 33,510 Cr Namo Bharat Corridor Also Planned | Details Wait Times Brought Down To Under 10 Minutes With Bhai Dooj falling on a regular working day, NCRTC officials anticipate traffic gridlock on regional highways due to combined festive and daily office travel. The special schedule significantly reduces waiting times at stations.

Train Frequency: Namo Bharat trains will run at intervals of less than 10 minutes.

Total Trips: A total of 32 extra trips are being added specifically for the festival.

Dual Relief: The additional trips will provide relief to those travelling to visit their families for Bhai Dooj as well as daily commuters travelling for work. 20 Additional Trips Amid Rising Pollution The extra services build upon existing anti-pollution measures by transit authorities. NCRTC was already operating 20 additional train trips on the corridor to discourage private vehicle use and cut emissions along the highways connecting Delhi and Meerut.

ALSO READ: Delhi To Noida Airport In Just 21 Minutes? High-Speed Rail, Namo Bharat And Pod Taxi Planned | Details Adding 32 more trips on Bhai Dooj offers a fast, eco-friendly transit option, positioning the RRTS network as a reliable alternative to road travel during peak festival rushes in Delhi-NCR. (With Inputs From IANS)