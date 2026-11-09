Tamil Nadu News: Five people, including four minor girls and a staff member of a government children's home, drowned in Samuthiram Lake in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. According to officials, the incident occurred when more than ten girls from the government children's home in Aanai Pirandhan village went to the lake, located behind the facility, around noon to take a bath.

#WATCH | Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu: Five people, including four minor girls and a staff member of a government children's home, drowned in Samuthiram Lake in Tiruvannamalai district. The incident occurred when more than ten girls from the government children's home in Aanai Pirandhan village reportedly went to the lake, located behind the facility, around noon to take a bath. Tiruvannamalai West Police reached the spot, recovered all five bodies and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026 Tiruvannamalai West Police reached the spot, recovered all five bodies and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Diwali Crime: DMK Slams Vijay's TVK Govt Over Law And Order Collapse After 10 Killed, Calls Him 'Dummy CM'

The incident occurred when the girls, accompanied by their warden, visited the lake for a bath during the Deepavali holidays, the news agency IANS reported, adding that the deceased have been identified as shelter home warden Thenmozhi and Vijayalakshmi, Alli, Bhoomika, and Valliammal.

The girls and their female warden reportedly went to Samuthiram Lake to bathe as the festival holidays were underway. While they were in the water, one of the girls is believed to have encountered difficulties and begun to drown. Seeing her drowning, the rest went to help her, resulting in all five losing their lives.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Raises Upper Age Limit By 5 Years For Govt Jobs; Check Revised Category-Wise Limit However, the exact sequence of events and whether any of the victims attempted to rescue the others have not yet been officially established. Senior Officials Rush To The Spot On getting information about the incident, local police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the lake and launched a search operation. Rescue personnel subsequently recovered all five bodies from the water. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. They said a probe has been launched and, after the investigation, it could be established what exactly happened there. (With Agencies Inputs)