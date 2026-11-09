Tamil Nadu: A series of violent incidents across Tamil Nadu during Diwali celebrations left at least 10 people dead, including a police officer, triggering a political row, with opposition leaders accusing Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of failing to maintain law and order in the state and demanding accountability.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Raises Upper Age Limit By 5 Years For Govt Jobs; Check Revised Category-Wise Limit "Sound Of Knives" Shadows Diwali Celebrations What was supposed to be a festive night turned into a tragedy across multiple districts. Ten separate murders were reported from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday in Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Theni, and Perambalur. The victims included a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, rowdies, daily wage workers, a 20-year-old IT professional, and a young auto-rickshaw driver.

Reacting to the killings, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the "sound of knives" overshadowed the sound of firecrackers across the state. Police SSI Killed In Theni In one of the most shocking incidents, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar was killed in Theni district after intervening to stop a group of youths who were blocking traffic and bursting firecrackers on a road while making social media reels.

When SSI Senthil Kumar admonished the group, a physical confrontation broke out. The officer was struck during the clash, lost his balance, and fell, sustaining serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed on Monday morning.

Spate Of Killings Across Districts Chennai (Vyasarpadi): Dhanush, a young auto-rickshaw driver, was chased down a street and hacked to death with sharp weapons by a group of six people after he confronted them over an earlier attack on his brother.

Tiruchirappalli (Samayapuram): Two 17-year-old daily wage labourers were intercepted near the Pullambadi canal late at night and hacked to death by unidentified assailants. In a separate incident in the same district, a 20-year-old Chennai-based IT employee who had come home for the holidays was stabbed in the chest with an iron tool following a dispute over cracker direction.

Cuddalore: A history-sheeter, Prithiviraj, was stabbed to death with a beer bottle during a heavy clash. Police tracked down the accused, Arularasan, shot him in the leg, and arrested him. Perambalur & Sivaganga: R. Ravi (50) was found dead near a temple in Perambalur. A 25-year-old man was beaten to death near Aruppukottai following a clash on Diwali night, alongside two murders reported in Sivaganga district. Police said that while several clashes were triggered by sudden rage, intoxication, and street disputes over firecrackers, criminals also took advantage of nighttime festive noise and reduced public vigilance to settle old rivalries. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: TVK Leader Arrested For Sexually Harassing College Student In Kanyakumari; Minister Assures Action Opposition Attacks TVK Government The spate of killings has placed the TVK administration under severe political pressure, with DMK leaders alleging a complete collapse of public safety since the party came to power. Taking a direct jab at Chief Minister Vijay, Stalin described him as a "dummy CM" and questioned his government's handling of the situation. Stalin further remarked that "the sound of knives" was heard more than that of firecrackers during the festival.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan joined the attack, stating, "This is a complete failure of the TVK government. Criminals have no fear under this government, which has lost its credibility among the people." (With Inputs From PTI)