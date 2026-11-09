- Gather identity, address, and original gas connection documents.
- Close old account by returning equipment and submitting documents.
- Activate new connection using Termination Voucher and new address proof.
LPG Gas Connection Transfer: Moving to a new city for work, higher education, or personal growth is common in today's fast-paced world. However, moving across cities involves transferring several essential utilities, with your LPG gas connection usually at the top of the priority list.
Many consumers wonder whether they need to cancel their existing connection or if a simple transfer process exists. Fortunately, transferring an LPG connection from one city to another is easy if you follow the following procedure and submit the required documents.
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Documents Required For LPG Connection Transfer
Before initiating the transfer process, make sure you have your identity proof, new address details, and existing gas connection documents handy:
- Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport.
- Address Proof (New Location): Rent agreement, recent electricity bill, water bill, or updated Passport.
- Original Connection Documents: Gas Passbook/Consumer Book, Original Subscription Voucher (SV), and Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC Blue Book).
- Photographs: 2 to 4 recent passport-size photographs.
- Bank Account Details: Copy of your bank passbook (required for subsidy transfers or deposit refunds).
Step-By-Step Guide: Closing Your Account At The Old Gas Agency
To start the transfer, you must first return equipment and close your account with your current gas agency:
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- Return Equipment: Submit the gas cylinder and regulator to your current gas agency.
- Submit Documents: Submit your original Subscription Voucher (SV) and Domestic Gas Consumer Card.
- Receive Termination Voucher (TV): After verifying your equipment and documents, the agency will issue a Termination Voucher along with a refund of your initial security deposit as per the norms.
Note: Keep the Termination Voucher safe as it serves as official proof required to establish your connection in the new city.
How To Activate Your LPG Connection In The New City
Once you arrive at your new address, follow these steps to reactivate your gas connection:
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- Contact the authorised gas agency (Indane, HP Gas, or Bharat Gas) nearest to your new residence.
- Submit your original Termination Voucher (TV) along with your new address documents.
- Once verification is complete, the new agency will issue a fresh Subscription Voucher along with a new cylinder and regulator. You may be required to pay the standard security deposit at the new location.
Key Points To Remember
- Keep all documents provided by your previous gas agency until the new connection is active.
- Ensure your new address proof is valid and updated to prevent delays during physical verification.
(With Inputs From Jagran.com)