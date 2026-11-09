LPG Gas Connection Transfer: Moving to a new city for work, higher education, or personal growth is common in today's fast-paced world. However, moving across cities involves transferring several essential utilities, with your LPG gas connection usually at the top of the priority list.

Many consumers wonder whether they need to cancel their existing connection or if a simple transfer process exists. Fortunately, transferring an LPG connection from one city to another is easy if you follow the following procedure and submit the required documents.

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Documents Required For LPG Connection Transfer

Before initiating the transfer process, make sure you have your identity proof, new address details, and existing gas connection documents handy:

Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport.

Address Proof (New Location): Rent agreement, recent electricity bill, water bill, or updated Passport.

Original Connection Documents: Gas Passbook/Consumer Book, Original Subscription Voucher (SV), and Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC Blue Book).

Photographs: 2 to 4 recent passport-size photographs.

Bank Account Details: Copy of your bank passbook (required for subsidy transfers or deposit refunds).

Step-By-Step Guide: Closing Your Account At The Old Gas Agency

To start the transfer, you must first return equipment and close your account with your current gas agency: