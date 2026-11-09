Keralam: The Keralam government has ordered surprise inspections at petrol pumps across the state and initiated laboratory testing of random fuel samples to verify whether ethanol blending exceeds the legally mandated 20 per cent limit. The enforcement drive by the Keralam Civil Supplies Department follows allegations from neighbouring Karnataka that fuel with ethanol content well above the prescribed limit is being sold at petrol outlets, causing vehicle engine damage and reducing mileage.

Enforcement teams fanned out across fuel stations in key districts, including Kochi, to collect samples of E20 petrol for chemical analysis. At an Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) station in Chembumukku, Ernakulam district, officials drew fuel batches in the presence of oil company representatives to maintain a strict chain of custody.

"We conducted an inspection at an IOCL petrol pump in Chembumukku, Ernakulam district. We collected six one-litre samples of ordinary petrol to examine the ethanol content. Two samples have been sent to a lab, and we are awaiting the test results," Shaji PR, District Civil Supplies Officer for Ernakulam, was quoted as saying.

Keralam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob stated that random sample collection will cover both northern and southern districts in strict compliance with statutory protocols.

"We are collecting random samples from across the state to see if ethanol is within the prescribed limits or not," Jacob said in Thiruvananthapuram.

"After that, we will be sending the samples to government-owned chemical labs, and once the results arrive, we will take further necessary action," he added.

What Is The E20 Controversy?

The crackdown comes after Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad released findings of a state-level audit on Friday, which revealed ethanol content between 26 per cent and 31 per cent in 63 petrol samples collected from major oil companies, significantly above the prescribed 20 per cent limit.