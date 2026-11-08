Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday hit out at the central government amid a row over 31 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, claiming that the adulteration is causing serious problems like frequent engine failure and reduced mileage in thousands of vehicles.

Shivakumar added that the state government has collected petrol samples from 67 locations and has started investigating complaints of ethanol exceeding the prescribed limit. Shivakumar raised the issue of reduced mileage and repeated stalling.

"We have received complaints that thousands of vehicles are facing problems. Engines are stopping again and again, and mileage has reduced," he said.

The Karnataka CM said that 30 per cent of the inspections were completed and the Central government was informed about these locations. "Our ministers will present all the detailed data at a press conference on Monday," he said.

Saying that the issue has nothing to do with his government, Shivakumar made a serious allegation, saying that this excessive adulteration is not happening during oil supply, but directly at petrol bunks.

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He said, "We have investigated, and the adulteration is happening directly at the petrol bunks, where it is then filled into vehicles."

The clarification follows assertions by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Government of Karnataka, which claimed that motor spirit sold at specific retail outlets in the state contained between 26 per cent and 31 per cent ethanol.