Hitting back at oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the Ministry of Petroleum over the state's fuel sampling and testing methodology amid the ongoing E20 row, Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad on Saturday stated that the state government relied on independent, accredited laboratories to test fuel samples.

"We have conducted the tests through third-party laboratories that are NABL-accredited and ISO-certified," the minister said. ALSO READ: E-20 Row: Karnataka Minister Claims Ethanol Content Exceeds 30% In Petrol Samples, Demands Relief Fund For Motorists Arshad said that he would issue a detailed response on Monday outlining the state's testing methodology and legal compliance. He also questioned why the oil suppliers failed to provide clear explanations when the state government initially forwarded 63 petrol samples to them for verification.

We have taken note of your cut-copy-paste response. I don’t wish to spoil your Diwali weekend. On Monday, I will share a detailed response with the entire nation. Until then, enjoy the festivities. Happy Diwali! P.S. For you to know, we are the Government, an official source, not some random entity. @BPCLimited @HPCL @IndianOilcl — Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) November 7, 2026 "They have done this. We have proved this. We have conclusive proof. We are ready for any debate and will continue to pursue the matter... We will not allow manipulation and blending to continue," he added. What Is The E20 Fuel Row? The controversy began after the Karnataka government accused public sector oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), of supplying petrol with ethanol levels significantly higher than the mandated 20 per cent (E20) limit.

State authorities raised red flags over excess ethanol content, warning that over-blending could damage vehicle components and affect consumers financially. ALSO READ: E20 Row: Centre Rejects Karnataka's '31% Ethanol In Petrol' Claim, Says Fuel Meets BIS Standards According to the state government's findings, tests conducted on petrol samples at a private laboratory found ethanol content of 31.2 per cent in IOCL samples and 30.5 per cent in HPCL samples. Out of 63 petrol samples collected across the state, the government claimed that four out of every five samples exceeded the 20 per cent ethanol limit.

The OMCs and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas have rejected allegations and questioned the Karnataka government's sampling and testing methodology. (With Inputs From Agencies)