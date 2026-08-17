The deadline for completing LPG e-KYC has been extended by a week, from August 16 to August 23. However, the extension has brought only a little relief to consumers amid persistent server outages and technical glitches.

The problems with oil marketing companies’ apps and online systems have slowed the e-KYC process, leaving consumers waiting for hours at LPG gas agencies. Long queues have formed outside dealerships as customers struggle to complete the mandatory verification.

Server Down, Backlog Piles Up

The technical issues became particularly severe on August 15, when the server remained completely unavailable until around 2:30 pm, according to dealers’ spokesperson Bijan Bihari Biswas.

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Despite the system remaining largely non-functional for several hours, consumers continued arriving at gas agencies, further increasing the backlog.

The extension of the deadline to August 23 was expected to reduce the pressure that had built up ahead of the earlier August 16 cut-off. However, dealers say recurring technical problems continue to disrupt the process.

Dealers Able To Process Limited Customers

With the online systems frequently experiencing glitches, LPG dealers are able to complete e-KYC for only a limited number of consumers each day.

As a result, even with an additional seven days, long queues and delays continue at gas agencies. Consumers are also left uncertain about whether their e-KYC will be completed after waiting for hours.

Dealers have urged that the technical issues be resolved so that the extended deadline can provide genuine relief to consumers and help clear the growing backlog.

Who Needs To Complete e-KYC?

The verification is mandatory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), domestic consumers with Bharat Gas, Indane and HP Gas connections.

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How Can You Complete LPG e-KYC?

Consumers can complete the verification online or by visiting their LPG distributor.

For offline verification, customers need to visit their gas agency with the required documents, including Aadhaar, PAN and a photograph.

Those who prefer to complete the process online can use the respective LPG provider's official app:

- Bharat Gas: e-KYC through the Hello BPCL app

- Indane: e-KYC through the IndianOil ONE app

- HP Gas: e-KYC through the HP Pay app

Completing the verification on time can help consumers avoid interruptions in LPG cylinder booking and subsidy benefits.