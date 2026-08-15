Domestic LPG consumers who have not completed their e-KYC may face restrictions on cylinder bookings after August 16. They could also lose their LPG subsidy if the verification is not completed.

e-KYC is required to keep LPG connections active and applies to both existing and new domestic consumers. However, customers who have completed their e-KYC recently do not need to repeat the process.

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Who Needs To Complete e-KYC?

The verification is mandatory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), domestic consumers with Bharat Gas, Indane and HP Gas connections.

Customers can still book cylinders as usual until August 16. After that, customers whose e-KYC is not updated might not be able to book a cylinder until the process gets completed.

How Can You Complete LPG e-KYC?

Consumers can complete the verification online or by visiting their LPG distributor.

For offline verification, customers need to visit their gas agency with the required documents, including Aadhaar, PAN and a photograph.

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Those who prefer to complete the process online can use the respective LPG provider's official app:

- Bharat Gas: e-KYC through the Hello BPCL app

- Indane: e-KYC through the IndianOil ONE app

- HP Gas: e-KYC through the HP Pay app

Completing the verification on time can help consumers avoid interruptions in LPG cylinder booking and subsidy benefits.