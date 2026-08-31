Rule Change From August 1: The month of September is about to begin, and with the change of month, the budget of the common man is also going to be affected. On the first of every month, certain rule changes take effect that are important to know. Here is what will change from September 1, 2026:

ALSO READ: First Mumbai, Now Tamil Nadu: Milk Prices Set To Rise Ahead Of Festive Season; Check New Rates LPG e-KYC Deadline Ends Today Consumers who have not completed the e-KYC for their domestic LPG cylinder may face difficulties starting next month. The last date to complete the LPG e-KYC is today, August 31, 2026. Failing to complete the verification by the end of today could lead to issues when booking refill cylinders and receiving government subsidies.

Penalty For Late ITR Filing If you missed the August 31, 2026 deadline to file your ITR-3 or ITR-4 for the unaudited assessment year 2026-27, you can still submit a return. However, filing after the deadline will incur late fees.

Buffalo Milk Price Hike The Mumbai Milk Producers Association has increased the wholesale price of fresh buffalo milk by Rs 9 per litre. Starting September 1, 2026, the rate will rise from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre. This revised price will remain in effect until February 28, 2027.

Physical Boarding Pass Stamping Discontinued For International Flights Starting September 1, 2026, physical boarding pass stamping will be discontinued for passengers travelling abroad from India. Travellers will instead use electronic boarding passes to reduce airport immigration time. ALSO READ: Mumbai Milk Prices: What You Need To Know About Rs 9 Hike Starting September 1 Changes In LPG and ATF Prices Like every month, oil marketing companies (OMCs) will review the prices of LPG cylinders and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) on September 1, which may lead to changes in gas and air travel costs. Petrol and diesel prices are also revised monthly, meaning new rates may be implemented for these as well.