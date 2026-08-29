The deadline for e-KYC verification, mandated by the central government for gas connections, expired on August 23. Despite this, more than 600,000 of the approximately 7 million customers in Chhattisgarh have not yet completed their e-KYC. Petroleum companies have started blocking such connections, directly affecting online gas cylinder bookings.

Customers who have not completed their e-KYC are now being asked to undergo verification when they visit their gas agency. According to petroleum companies, enforcement will be tightened further after Raksha Bandhan, starting September 1. Customers who currently book gas cylinders online may also find their bookings suspended immediately.

ALSO READ: Centre Plans Massive LPG Network Expansion; 1,800 Km Pipeline To Boost Supply Across 6 States | Key Details More Than 30,000 Customers Yet To Complete e-KYC In Raipur HPCL, BPCL and Indane have around 700,000 customers in Raipur district. Of these, more than 30,000 customers had not completed their e-KYC by the deadline. Their connections are also being blocked.

Indane has the largest customer base in Raipur as well as across Chhattisgarh and, therefore, also has the highest number of customers with pending e-KYC. Company officials have expressed concern over the situation and are monitoring gas agencies with a high number of pending e-KYC cases. Such agencies may be issued notices. Agencies have also started contacting customers by phone and asking them to complete the verification.

e-KYC Can Be Completed In Just Two Minutes According to gas agency operators, the e-KYC process takes around two minutes. Customers need to visit the agency with their Aadhaar card and gas card. Agency employees will take a photograph using a mobile phone and complete the e-KYC verification on the gas card.

Customers who are unable to visit the agency can also complete the verification through the mobile apps of petroleum companies. ALSO READ: Free LPG Cylinders And Free Deluxe Bus Services For Women: CM Vijay's Big Announcements For Tamil Nadu Fake Gas Connections To Be Identified Investigations have found that those who have not completed e-KYC include customers with multiple connections registered under one name, people who have moved to another city and connections registered in the names of deceased individuals.

Companies suspect that a significant number of such connections could be fraudulent. Verification will continue to identify customers who have obtained two or three gas connections under the same name or address.