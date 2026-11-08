A shocking case of alleged child abuse has come to light in southeast Delhi, where a 16-year-old girl was rescued from a house in Shaheen Bagh after reportedly facing years of physical torture, starvation and excessive work. Police say she was employed as domestic help at a residence in Abul Fazal Enclave-II and had been living away from her family for nearly a year. Her employer was a woman and has been identified as Sadaf.

The rescue took place on November 3 and 4 after the Association for Voluntary Action raised an alert about a minor being forced to work in the area. Acting on orders from the Kalkaji sub-divisional magistrate, a joint team from the Labour Department, Delhi Police and NGO workers carried out the operation.

The girl, a resident of Shram Vihar Jhuggi in Shaheen Bagh, later told officials that her day started at 6 AM and often stretched until 2 AM, almost 20 hours a day. She was made to sweep, mop, wash dishes and clean the entire house with almost no time to rest. She was not given enough food to eat, only a tea around 11 AM, and had to make do with leftover food for the rest of the day.

ALSO READ: Row Over Dinner Curry Ends In Murder: Ahmedabad Woman Held For Stabbing Husband With Kitchen Knife Allegations Of Brutal Physical Abuse She alleged that her employer repeatedly burnt her with a hot iron, leaving marks on her back, hands and hips. She also said a heated knife was used to inflict wounds. Rescue team members noticed multiple injuries, old scars, burn marks across her back and deep wounds on her head. The girl said she was beaten for even small mistakes and was once denied food and water for three straight days. Instead of proper medical care, she was allegedly given medicines bought from a local store.

Kept Away From Parents For A Year Police said the minor was not allowed to meet her parents during the entire period. She was permitted only two or three phone calls in nearly a year. During those conversations, her face was reportedly covered so her parents would not notice the injuries. At first, the girl was too frightened to speak. She had allegedly been threatened with death if she revealed what was happening. Eventually, she shared the details before the Child Welfare Committee.

ALSO READ: Kanpur Thar Horror: Man Returning With Diwali Saree For Wife Crushed By Speeding SUV; Woman Learner Driver Flees Case Registered Under Child Protection Laws After her rescue, the girl’s statement was recorded before a magistrate and she was produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The committee ordered that she be admitted to AIIMS for medical examination and treatment.

On the SDM’s directions, Shaheen Bagh Police Station registered a case under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Police said the investigation is continuing. No arrest has been made so far.