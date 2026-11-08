A mere argument over a vegetable cooked at home allegedly ended in the murder of a man in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Police arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband, a retired army serviceman. The victim, identified as Dilip Kharadi (39) worked as a contractual driver for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC). He was stabbed by a kitchen knife by his wife. He was then shifted to Shalby Hospital; however, he then succumbed to his injuries.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband, Watches Porn Sitting Next To Body; Police Finds Biryani Connection With Chilling Murder What Happened In The Apartment The incident occurred on Thursday midnight at Naroda Smart City 2 in Gujarat. The Naroda police stated that the couple reportedly had frequent fights among themselves over financial and domestic matters lately. On Thursday, the 39-year-old man asked the wife about a particular vegetable curry she cooked for dinner. The argument soon escalated, and the woman allegedly stabbed her husband. According to the cops, the dispute escalated, and the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Kharadi on the left side of his chest.

Following this, she called her brother-in-law, Mukesh and informed him about the incident and how she stabbed Kharadi. She said that the wound is severe and that she is taking him to the hospital for treatment. Mukesh then informed his father Somaji, following which the family rushed to the hospital.

Family Noticed Wounds at Several Spots ALSO READ: Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Brick In Front Of 12-Year-Old Son After Drunken Fight At Keshampet Upon reaching the hospital, the family noticed the wound on the left side of the chest. Apart from this, he also had injuries, in right cheek, right upper arm and on the thumbs of both hands. Police teams have formed multiple teams to trace the accused. They scanned the CCTV footage of the area and gathered local intelligence as part of the search. Following this, the accused, identified as Nirmala, was caught within hours. The Gujarat police filed a case against her under the Gujarat Police Act. The accused is being questioned on what circumstances led her to stab her husband.