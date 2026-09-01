Goa-Delhi IndiGo Flight: An IndiGo flight bound to New Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Goa's Manohar International Airport on Tuesday after experiencing a technical issue. While the aircraft was scheduled to land in Delhi at 11:45 am, it was landed in Goa shortly after the takeoff, the airline confirmed. The airport officials, while providing details, stated that the aircraft had to return, adding that all the passengers are safe, reported the news agency PTI.

The aircraft made a safe landing at Manohar International Airport, with all the 229 passengers on board. As per the reports, the passengers are likely to be flown to the destination in an alternative flight in the afternoon. IndiGo flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa at 9:16 am, but a technical problem was reported in one of the engines shortly after takeoff.

Issue Emerged Shortly After Takeoff The aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at 9:51 am and was parked at Stand 6. The ATC, upon confirming the safe landing, lifted the full emergency at 10:03 am. While providing details, an IndiGo official stated that the pilot returned after the concerned authorities were informed about the issue.

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'Made Alternative Arrangements' "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination," the spokesperson added.

The incident comes days after another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Gorakhpur carried out a precautionary go-around before landing safely at its destination. ALSO READ: SC & ST Students Get 100% Admission Fee Waiver in Govt Medical & Engineering Colleges, Announces CM Majhi, Details Here