Diwali Shopping Scam: The festive season witnesses a boom in online shopping, with consumers on the lookout for Diwali discounts, special deals and limited-period offers. Not all offers circulating on the internet are genuine. Cybercriminals are exploiting the rush to shop by spreading links to bogus websites and fraud messages to fool buyers into sharing sensitive information or losing money.

The PIB Fact Check said there is a growing risk and that people should exercise caution while shopping online. The agency also launched an awareness message that harmless looking shopping links can expose consumers to phishing and financial fraud. A government agency has taken to X to launch an awareness message named "The Phuljhari of Phishing." It used one of the familiar Diwali symbols that clearly explains the dangers of clicking on unverified shopping links. ALSO READ: US, UAE, Sri Lanka And More: Leaders From Across The World Extend Diwali Greetings, Call For .. What is PIB’s The Phuljhari of Phishing? The campaign compares a Diwali sparkler to the traps of phishing online. Though phuljharis bring joy to the celebration, a dubious shopping link can expose users to fraud. The poster features the warning: "Some links spark joy. Some spark cyber fraud."

🪔 Festive offers may look tempting, but beware of the hidden sparks of cyber fraud! ⚠️ Scammers often use fake discounts, festive deals and phishing links to steal your personal and financial information. ✅ Always verify the authenticity of a website or offer before clicking on links or making payments. 🔐 This #Diwali, let your celebrations sparkle, not your personal data fall into the wrong hands. Think before you click. Verify before you pay. #PIBFactCheck #CyberSafeDiwali — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 8, 2026 The PIB Fact Check message highlights how fraudsters take advantage of the festive shopping season, advertising deals that are too good to be true. These types of offers can induce consumers to visit a bogus website, make fraudulent payments, or share confidential information. How Do Fraudsters Target Online Shoppers? Cybercriminals often use shopping trends and use people's interest in discounts. They might circulate fake promotional messages via social media, SMS, and other online platforms. Some fraudsters also create a fake e-commerce website that imitates a popular brand to fool shoppers.

A buyer who clicks on such a link may be directed to a fake site or payment gateway. These platforms can be created to extract sensitive information such as your bank account details, password and other credentials. ALSO READ: From Naxal-Free Bastar, PM Modi Warns Against 'Dimagi Naxals' During Diwali Celebration With Soldiers | Watch How To Safeguard Yourself From Shopping Scams? Before responding to attractive festive offers or making purchases, consumers must take a few precautionary steps: - Before entering any personal or payment information always check the authenticity of the shopping website. - Avoid clicking on shopping links received through unknown SMS, emails, or social media accounts. - Watch out for offers that are too good to be true, as well as unusually low prices. - Never Reveal Your OTPs or Passwords: Bank credentials, OTPs and other confidential information should never be shared with anyone. - Verify the payment pages before making a payment. Ensure that you are making payment through an authorized page. Where To Register Online Shopping Fraud? People who are victims of online financial scams must report the scam immediately. The Ministry of Home Affairs has two ways to complain about cybercrime: the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in and the Cybercrime Helpline: 1930.